This famous tapestry designed by Raphael of the Flemish school is on display at the Vatican Museums. It’s so huge and dramatic, it’s hard to take it all in in such a small space (or take a proper photograph of the whole work), even when viewed from across the Tapestries Gallery hallway.

One has to see the whole work to see the terrified reactions of surprise in the soldiers at seeing the Resurrected Christ.

The Resurrection of Christ

CLOSE-UP detail of Christ:

At the close of the Easter Vigil Mass, singing this joyful Christian hymn always gladdens my heart!

Jesus Christ is Risen Today (Hymn with lyrics)

Briefly, therefore, the fact of Christ's Resurrection is attested by more than 500 eyewitnesses, whose experience, simplicity, and uprightness of life rendered them incapable of inventing such a fable, who lived at a time when any attempt to deceive could have been easily discovered, who had nothing in this life to gain, but everything to lose by their testimony, whose moral courage exhibited in their apostolic life can be explained only by their intimate conviction of the objective truth of their message. Again the fact of Christ's Resurrection is attested by the eloquent silence of the Synagogue which had done everything to prevent deception, which could have easily discovered deception, if there had been any, which opposed only sleeping witnesses to the testimony of the Apostles, which did not punish the alleged carelessness of the official guard, and which could not answer the testimony of the Apostles except by threatening them "that they speak no more in this name to any man" (Acts 4:17). Finally the thousands and millions, both Jews and Gentiles, who believed the testimony of the Apostles in spite of all the disadvantages following from such a belief, in short the origin of the Church, requires for its explanation the reality of Christ's Resurrection, for the rise of the Church without the Resurrection would have been a greater miracle than the Resurrection itself.

Christ was Resurrected - but what about the General Resurrection?

This was the whole point of Christ’s time on earth — that He would die, and be Resurrected.

Jesus was:

… the only one who came to this earth to die, and to conquer it. You and I came into the world to live. He came into the world to offer His life for us.

[From the beginning of Bp. John Fulton Sheen’s A Voice from Calvary .]

Christ does not just die — He is resurrected!

And God will also do the same for us with our immortal souls when Christ returns. As one of the works of God, our bodies will be perfectly restored in the process.

We hope to spend eternity at God’s side and thus hope to die in a state of grace and loving Christ. This is the eternal salvation we are taught to strive for, and hope to spend a shorter time in Purgatory to undergo the final purification of our sins.

Saints have lived a life of heroic virtue on this temporal plane, and would thus spend much less time in Purgatory [see The punishments of sin, 1472].

We affirm this belief in the General Resurrection when we profess our Creed (both the Apostles’ and the Nicene):

See the last verses:

1: Apostles’ Creed

I believe in God,

the Father Almighty,

Creator of heaven and earth,

and in Jesus Christ, His only Son, our Lord,

who was conceived by the Holy Spirit,

born of the Virgin Mary,

suffered under Pontius Pilate,

was crucified, died and was buried;

He descended into hell;

on the third day He rose again from the dead;

He ascended into heaven,

and is seated at the right hand of God the Father Almighty;

from there He will come to judge the living and the dead.

I believe in the Holy Spirit,

the Holy Catholic Church,

the communion of Saints,

the forgiveness of sins,

the resurrection of the body,

and life everlasting.

2: Nicene Creed

I believe in one God,

the Father almighty,

maker of heaven and earth,

of all things visible and invisible.

I believe in one Lord Jesus Christ,

the Only Begotten Son of God,

born of the Father before all ages.

God from God, Light from Light,

true God from true God,

begotten, not made, consubstantial with the Father;

through him all things were made.

For us men and for our salvation

he came down from heaven,

and by the Holy Spirit was incarnate of the Virgin Mary,

and became man.

For our sake he was crucified under Pontius Pilate,

he suffered death and was buried,

and rose again on the third day

in accordance with the Scriptures.

He ascended into heaven

and is seated at the right hand of the Father.

He will come again in glory

to judge the living and the dead

and his kingdom will have no end.

I believe in one, holy, catholic and apostolic Church.

I confess one Baptism for the forgiveness of sins

and I look forward to the resurrection of the dead

and the life of the world to come.

On the theological virtue of HOPE:

From the Catechism of the Catholic Church:

1821 We can therefore hope in the glory of heaven promised by God to those who love him and do his will.92 In every circumstance, each one of us should hope, with the grace of God, to persevere "to the end"93 and to obtain the joy of heaven, as God's eternal reward for the good works accomplished with the grace of Christ. In hope, the Church prays for "all men to be saved."94 She longs to be united with Christ, her Bridegroom, in the glory of heaven:

Hope, O my soul, hope. You know neither the day nor the hour. Watch carefully, for everything passes quickly, even though your impatience makes doubtful what is certain, and turns a very short time into a long one. Dream that the more you struggle, the more you prove the love that you bear your God, and the more you will rejoice one day with your Beloved, in a happiness and rapture that can never end.95

Thus, we celebrate, as we are a people of hope!

⚜️ Christus Resurrexit! ⚜️

⚜️ A Happy Easter to One and All! ⚜️

