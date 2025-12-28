Lighting up the Christmas tree in Bethlehem

Palestinian Christians celebrate Christmas amid Israeli occupation, shrinking community

Dec 24, 2025 #Bethlehem #Israel #Palestine Palestinian Christians in the occupied West Bank are preparing to celebrate Christmas, the birth of Jesus.

But Palestinians there say an increase in Israeli restrictions and the expansion of illegal settlements, are threatening their way of life and their land is disappearing.



Christmas joy returns to Bethlehem amid Israeli raids across West Bank

After two years of war, Christians are marking Christmas across Palestine.

In the occupied West Bank, thousands have gathered at the birthplace of Jesus, in Bethlehem.

The lights, the Christmas tree and the pilgrims have returned to the city for the first time since the war on Gaza.



Al Jazeera’s Nida Ibrahim reports from Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian Scouts parade in Bethlehem!

Just something wonderful hearing those bagpipes at Christmastime, in a special place like this.

Christian and Muslim Palestinians celebrate Christmas in Bethlehem for the first time in two years.

On-the-ground experience related by the poster, whose family is from Bethlehem. Listen to his informative commentary.

Dec 14, 2025

Will Bethlehem lose the fast-shrinking Christian population one day soon?

If the Christians in the West do not help the Palestinian Christians, that shrinking community may just disappear — right in the place where Jesus Christ was born.

Thanks to the demonic “israelis” activity supported by equally evil USA/UK/EU, we are being told such lies: It’s really the Muslims that we must fear!

The blind, deaf and ignorant “Judeo-Christians” (which include some prominent Catholics) are spreading this lie among the unwitting faithful.

Wake up, everyone! Know who is the real enemy in this spiritual, moral and physical war on Christians waged for many decades now!

And it sure ain’t the Muslims!

[Yeah, I’m angry as heck about this falsehood re Muslims vis-a-vis Christians and Catholics being perpetrated and propagated by you-know-who and their dumb minions among some uninformed Catholics.

Ah, Confession beckons…]

