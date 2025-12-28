An Observer’s Substack

An Observer’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AnaG's avatar
AnaG
3m

I wish that the occupation just disappeared and everything was peaceful and beautiful again. I wish I could spend Christmas there with them. thank you for the wonderful post, Teresa!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 AnObserver · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture