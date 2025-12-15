For all my detractors online and off, know that this honest witticism by Evelyn Waugh could very well apply to me, too.

You have no idea how much nastier I would be if I was not a Catholic. Without supernatural aid I would hardly be a human being.”

His words reproduced in the article below ring with even more truthful resonance in our day, now that we’ve seen the devastated sociocultural landscape resulting from the wreckage wrought by the anti-Western civilization / anti-Catholic cabal of satan’s minions. They know who they are.

Is it not interesting, though, that such a story would garner front page news in a London newspaper back then?

From The Catholic Transcript , November 13, 1930.

Page 1 part of article: image of actual newspaper!

London, Nov. 13 — The dominant issue in the present phase of European history “is no longer between Catholicism, on the one side, and P otestantism, on the other, but between Christianity and Chaos,” in the opinion of Evelyn Waugh, noted ! English novelist who recently entered the Catholic Church. Mr. Waugh, giving the reasons for his conversion to the Catholic Faith, in an article published in the London Daily Express, declares that civilization needs Christianity, from which it took its rise, and that “Christianity exists in its most complete and vital form in the Roman Catholic Church.”

“The loss of faith in Christianity and the consequent lack of confidence in moral and social standards,” Mr. Waugh continues, “have become embodied in the ideal of a materialistic, mechanized State, already existent in Russia and rapidly spreading south and west.”

The novelist pointed out that one of the signs of completeness and vitality in a religious body is “that its teaching shall be coherent and consistent.” This condition, he said, is lacking today in practically all religious groups, with the exception of Roman Catholicism.

Following is Mr. Waugh’s article in full:

Popular Errors.

Three popular errors reappear with depressing regularity in any discussion about a convert to the Roman Catholic Church. It may be useful to mention these before going on to a more positive explanation of my position. They are:



1. The Jesuits have got hold of him- I have heard this often the last few days, and have come to realize that there are still a great number of English people who regard this pious and erudite body as j a kind of spiritual pressgang, out for head-money; millionaires and great noblemen are the real quarry, hut If, in the course of the hunt, they can bag a novelist or two, so much the better. This is very far from the truth. Instruction is, of course, necessary for any one who wants to join. The Roman Church and Jesuits, like other priests, are [ ready to give help to those who need ‘ it- There is no coaxing or tricking I people into acquiescence. They state or explain their doctrine, and the proselyte decides for himself whether it is true or not.

Not Question of Ritual.

2 He is captivated by the ritual. This is certainly arranged to a great extent as an aid to devotion, but it would be a very superficial person who would accept a whole theological and moral system on these grounds alone. Indeed, it seems to me that in this country, where all the finest ecclesiastical buildings are in the hands o the Anglican Church, and where the liturgy is written in prose of unexampled beauty, the purely aesthetic appeal is, on the whole, rather against the Roman Church.

3. He wants to have his mind made up for him. The suggestion here is that the convert cannot face the responsibility of thinking problems out for himself, but finds it convenient to swallow whole a complete explanation of the universe. The answer to this is that if he has a lazy mind it. is easy enough to stagnate without supernatural assistance, and if he has an active mind, the Roman system can and does form a basis for the most vigorous intellectual and artistic activity.

The Real Reasons.

I think one has to look deeper before one will find the reason why in England today the Roman Church is recruiting so many men and women who are not notably gullible, dullwitted, or eccentric. It seems to me that in the present phase of European history the essential issue is no longer between Catholicism, on the one side, and Protestantism, on the other, but between ‘ Christianity and Chaos.

| It is much the same situation as existed in the early Middle Ages. In the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries, conflicting social and political forces rendered irreconcilable the division between two great groups of Christian thought. Changed Conditions. In the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries the choice before any educated European was between Christianity, in whatever form it was presented to him in the circumstances of his upbringing, and, on the other side, a polite and highly attractive scepticism. So great, indeed, was the inherited, subconscious power of Christianity that it was nearly two centuries before the real nature of this losy of faith became apparent.

Today we can see it on all sides as the active negation of all that Western culture has stood fcr. Civilization —and by this I do not mean talking cinemas and tinned food, nor even surgery and hygienic houses, but the whole moral and artistic organization of Europe—has not in itself the power of survival. It came into being through Christianity, and without it has no significance or power to command allegiance. Widespread Loss of Faith. The loss of faith in Christianity and the consequent lack of confidence in moral and social standards have become embodied in the ideal of materialistic, mechanized state, already existent in Russia and rapidly spreading south and west. It is no longer possible as it was in the time of Gibbon, to accept the benefits of civilization and at the same time deny the supernatural basis upon which it rests. As the issues become clearer, the polite skeptic and with him that purely fictitious figure, the happy hedonist, will disappear.

That is the first discovery, that Christianity is essential to civilization, and that it is in greater need of combative strength than it has been for centuries.

Where Vitality Is Round.

The second discovery is that Christianity exists in its most complete and vital form in the Roman Catholic Church. I do not mean any impertinence to the many devout Anglicans and Protestants who are leadtng lives of great devotion and benevolence; I do find, however, that other religious bodies, however fine the example of certain individual members, show unmistakable signs that they are not fitted for the conflict in which Christianity is engaged.

Anglicanism Disordered.

For instance, it seems to me a necessary gigr of completeness and vitality in a religious body that its teaching shall be coherent and consistent. If its own mind is not made up, it can hardly hope to withstand disorder from outside. In the Anglican Church today matters of supreme importance in faith and morals are still discussed indecisively, while the holders of high office are able to make public assertions which do violence to the deepest feelings of many of their people.

Another essential sign one looks for is competent organism and discipline. Obedience to superiors and the habit of submitting personal idiosyncrasies to the demands of office seem to be sure signs of a real priesthood. Any kind of “crankiness” or individual self-assertion in the ministers of a religious body shakes one’s confidence in them.

The Universal Church.

Most important of all, it seems to me that any religious body which is not by nature universal cannot claim to represent complete Christianity. I mean this as a difference in kind, not in extent. The Church in the first century, when its membership was numerically negligible, was by nature as universal as in the time of the Crusades; but many religious sects seem to pride themselves upon exclusiveness, regarding themselves as a peculiar people set aside for salvation. Others claim a regional loyalty. Those who regard conversion to Roman Catholicism as an unpatriotic defection —a surrender to Italian domination seem to miss the whole idea of universality.

A Few Signs.

There are few of the signs by which in its public affairs one would recognize the Church one is seeking. There also remain the devotional needs of the individual member, for, however imposing the organization o. the Church, it would be worthless if it did not rest upon the faith of its members. No one visiting a Roman Catholic country can fail to be struck by the fact that the people do use their churches. It is not a matter of going to a service on Sunday; all classes at all hours of the day can be seen dropping in on their way to and from their work. Roman Catholic people are notable for this ability, pray without any feeling of affectation, and the explanation of it seems to me that prayer is not associated in their minds with any assertion of moral superiority. You never see in Roman Catholics going to Mass, as one sees on the faces of many people going to chapel, that look of being rather better than their neighbors. The Protestant attitude seems often to be, “I am good; therefore, I go to church,” while the Catholic is, “I am very far from good, therefore I go to church.”

Source.

Here’s a modern-day take on this conversion to Rome that actually shook the British literary world to its core. (My, oh, my! How things have changed since then!)

EXCERPT:

His post-conversion novels, baptized with the beauty of the Catholic aesthetic and conveying the realism of the Catholic understanding of good and evil, satirize the “Looking-glass world” of the modern wasteland, “where everything is an absurd caricature.” They expose its hedonism as hollow, as nothing but a vacuous viciousness devoid of virtue and veritas, and its philosophy as fatuous, offering nothing but futility. They illustrate all too grimly that nihilistic fatalism is truly fatal insofar as it heralds the suicide of thought and the culture of death which is its consequence.

Evelyn Waugh died on Easter Sunday — a sign of divine mercy on all those who embrace their suffering with faith and fortitude.

Portrait of Evelyn Waugh, Dec. 15, 1940 (photo: Carl Van Vechten/Library of Congress/Wikimedia Commons)

Joseph Pearce BlogsMarch 2, 2020

Conversion is like stepping across the chimney piece out of a Looking-Glass world, where everything is an absurd caricature, into the real world God made; and then begins the delicious process of exploring it limitlessly.

These wonderful words of Evelyn Waugh, referring to his conversion to Catholicism, are so powerful and so succinctly expressive of the seismic shift of perspective that conversion brings, that I selected them to serve as the epigraph to my book, Literary Converts.

Every convert knows that stepping across the threshold into the life and light of Christ is more than simply lifechanging. It is life giving. And, what is more, it is also light giving. It gives life to those who had been in a living death and gives light to those who had been groping in the dark.

Waugh crossed the threshold into the life and light of Christ on Sept. 29, 1930, being received at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in London by the famously erudite Jesuit, Father Martin D’Arcy, the inspiration for the character of Father Mowbray in Brideshead Revisited. He remained thereafter a faithful son of Holy Mother Church, though few would venture to suggest that he lived the life of a saint. His post-conversion novels, baptized with the beauty of the Catholic aesthetic and conveying the realism of the Catholic understanding of good and evil, satirize the “Looking-glass world” of the modern wasteland, “where everything is an absurd caricature.” They expose its hedonism as hollow, as nothing but a vacuous viciousness devoid of virtue and veritas, and its philosophy as fatuous, offering nothing but futility. They illustrate all too grimly that nihilistic fatalism is truly fatal insofar as it heralds the suicide of thought and the culture of death which is its consequence.

Waugh’s fiction is full of the sort of vacuous modern man whom Eliot satirizes so sardonically in his poetry. “Do You know nothing?” Eliot asks the denizens of the wasteland. “Do you see nothing? Do you remember Nothing?” And he seems to answer his own question in “The Hollow Men”:

We are the hollow men

We are the stuffed men

Leaning together

Headpiece filled with straw. Alas!

Our dried voices, when

We whisper together

Are quiet and meaningless

As wind in dry grass...

Waugh’s own fictional wastelands are full of such hollow men. We think of Ted and Brenda Last in A Handful of Dust, of Hooper and Rex Mottram in Brideshead Revisited, or of Guy Crouchback’s ex-wife Virginia in Sword of Honour, to name but a representative few. And yet Waugh’s works do not derive their depth of applicable meaning from the shallows and the shadows of the hollow men he satirizes but in the presence of grace working in the lives of those whose consciences are alive to its power. This is made most apparent in Waugh’s assertion in the preface to the second edition of Brideshead Revisited that the novel’s theme is “the operation of divine grace on a group of diverse but closely connected characters.” Conceding that such a theme “was perhaps presumptuously large” he added that he made “no apology for it.”

In Brideshead, as in Sword of Honour, the acceptance of God’s grace is inextricably connected to the acceptance of suffering. In the former work, two violent metaphors are employed to signify the presence and power of grace. The first of these, “a twitch upon the thread,” which is the title of the second part of the novel, was plucked from a Chesterton story in which Father Brown explains that God can bring the sinner back to Him, regardless of how far the sinner had wandered, by a “twitch upon the thread.” The second metaphor signifies grace as being an avalanche that utterly destroys the little world, the “arctic hut,” of the sinner, leaving him with nothing except grace itself with which to rebuild his life.

In Sword of Honour it is Guy Crouchback’s decision to remarry his ex-wife, the ironically named Virginia, who is pregnant with another man’s child, which constitutes the act of self-sacrificial love, wedded to suffering, to which grace has called him. In laying down his own life for the unborn child, Guy accepts and embraces the gift of grace which is all the more beautiful because it is crowned with thorns.

The final years of Waugh’s life were overshadowed by his dismay at the rise of modernism in the Church, especially with respect to the liturgical changes of the 1960s. He carried the burden of these changes as a personal cross, wearing the loss he felt at the abandonment of Tradition as a crown of thorns. He died, newly shriven and having just received Communion, on Easter Sunday, a real-life metaphor for grace signaling the mercy of God on all those who accept and embrace their suffering with faith and fortitude. It is surely a sign of God’s sense of humour, and of Providence being a Divine comedy, that Waugh’s life should end with a metaphorical sign of grace that might have belonged in one of his novels. It shows that truth is stranger than fiction and that it has a happier ending.

Joseph Pearce Joseph Pearce is Visiting Professor of Literature at Ave Maria University and a Visiting Fellow of Thomas More College of Liberal Arts (Merrimack, New Hampshire). The author of more than 30 books, he is editor of the St. Austin Review, series editor of the Ignatius Critical Editions, senior instructor with Homeschool Connections, and senior contributor at the Imaginative Conservative and Crisis Magazine. His personal website is jpearce.co.

Source.

Leave a comment