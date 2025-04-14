Everything — absolutely everything — is made in CHYNNA!!

Of course, it’s all marketing and hype that make the difference in price. I think everyone knows and admits to that.

However, these luxe brands have spent decades upon decades molding that distinctive, ritzy image of themselves and imprinting it upon the world’s consciousness — for those who put much store in such things.

But who can resist the fatter markups offered by having the major production steps done in China? Certainly, not those high-end fashion houses of Europe and America!

In defense of their “reputation,” though, some will say that the special designs for these goods are truly exclusive and original to France, Italy, etc. — and that’s a valid point.

Whether this campaign by Chinese TikTokers will make a dent in the luxury goods market remains to be seen.

I actually don’t think it will make a lick of difference in their sales. Yet, this is just another bit of theatrical fireworks that is amusing to witness: this ferocious takedown of Western luxury brand snobbery — and their larger profit margins — all thanks to the cheaper labor costs of more efficient Chinese manufactories.

