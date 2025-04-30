Not sure where the physics folks, electrical engineers, and all those energy production/distribution/maintenance experts disappeared to when Spain decided to go full-bore with this “Net Zero” thingy.

Because this grand fiasco that just happened could not have done so at a more “auspicious” moment.

“Net Zero,” then, based on how this “experiment” went, would be equivalent to — wait for it — Zero Electricity!

Bravo, Spain!

I thought you all had way more sentido común than I can now give many of you any credit for.

As everyone has heard or read of by now, Spain, Portugal and parts of France are just emerging from a massive, unprecedented power outage (blackout).

This is happening in ‘modern’ western Europe, in the year of our Lord, 2025.

And, due to the cunning of reason, nature — or more precisely, the laws of physics — would have their way: the widespread blackout affecting three major countries happened just a few days after the “milestone achievement” of “100% renewables-sourced energy” that Spain was celebrating.

MGUY explains the problem with a certain characteristic feature of the renewables grid:

— the absence of INERTIA.

This article also explains the same idea in succinct fashion:

April 29, 2025

The reasons quickly dreamed up by authorities would be laughably lame, such as an attack of a “rare atmospheric phenomenon”.

Will admit, though: This did prove one thing: 100% renewables is achievable!

There’s just a small problem that comes with it …

One thing’s for sure: This gives us all an excellent and timely look at the future *they* (parasitic, predatory globalists) want for the rest of us. Unfortunately, there are many lackeys and lieutenants below them who are only too eager to help carry out their nefarious agendas, wittingly or not.

(I do wonder how many lives were lost, if any, during this artificial and wholly unnecessary massive loss of power.)

This had better serve as a slap for all those “Net Zero” advocates to snap out of their delusion about a desired aim that is based on net zero reality or common sense.

Oh — and there goes yet another reason we should all continue to use CASH.

Aside: I had in recent times considered Spain (have long deemed her as my cultural motherland) as a potential moving-to place in the not-too-distant future.

Well, scratch that.

Before this, wasn’t aware of their lunacy about all this “green energy” business. So, off the list she goes. Too much “climate change” and “renewables” nonsense filling the heads of Spain’s leaders and policy makers.

Unless, by some miracle, they all regain their long-lost sentido común again!

