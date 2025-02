Listen to Stephen Heiner, one of my favorite analyst-opinionators today.

He explains this Catholic principle as applied to the situation of Israel vs. the Palestinians. It underscores how absolutely evil that forced birthing of Israel was.

(The same applies to the continuing actions of that malign entity in Palestine.)

Learn more about the Principle of Double Effect: CLICK HERE.

