So simple, so enchanting — and oh, so sad.

How anyone can listen to this without breaking down or choking up….

A gentle ache of loss and longing is so beautifully captured in this song.

LISTEN!

From a classically-trained French session cellist and a Brazilian singer comes this moving rendition.

The cello, whose timbre has been likened to the human voice, adds just a bit more of an emotional punch to this performance.

The Fields of Athenry - Gustavo Steiner & Roxane Genot

THE SONG:

The Fields of Athenry

The late Dublin-born singer-songwriter, Pete St. John (professional name of Peter Mooney, 1932-2022), created something magical when he wrote this song back in the mid-’70s. Its recency of origin may surprise some unfamiliar with its source, since it sounds very much like an old Irish folk ballad sung and passed down through several generations, including its poetic words that are also grounded in realism.

The song was first brought to wide attention by Danny Doyle, who recorded it in 1979. Many artists have since presented their own arrangements and performances of this immensely popular tune. Today, The Fields of Athenry boasts several hundred video recordings both sung and instrumental on YouTube, including some rock-, reggae- and punk-flavored takes.

Its surging popularity of late is also due to its adoption as the anthem of various sports teams (football, rugby, even curling as one of the earliest….).

Posted below are some selected traditional versions.

Check out the first video below, which gives an introduction to the history of the tale recounted in song.

LYRICS:

THE FIELDS OF ATHENRY

1

By a lonely prison wall

I heard a young girl calling

Michael, they are taking you away

For you stole Trevelyn’s corn

So the young might see the morn.

Now a prison ship lies waiting in the bay.

Chorus

Low lie the Fields of Athenry

Where once we watched the small free birds fly.

Our love was on the wing we had dreams and songs to sing

It’s so lonely ’round the Fields of Athenry.

2

By a lonely prison wall

I heard a young man calling

Nothing matters, Mary, when you’re free,

Against the Famine and the Crown

I rebelled, they ran (cut) me down

Now you must raise our child with dignity.

Chorus

3

By a lonely harbour wall

She watched the last star falling

As that prison ship sailed out against the sky

For she’d (she’ll) live (wait) and hope and pray

For her love in Botany Bay

It’s so lonely ’round the Fields of Athenry.

Chorus

The lyrics hint at the great sorrow of the Irish during the Great Famine.

But not just that…

Why does the song resonate so well with so many people across the years, traversing national boundaries?

The song’s plaintive word and melody pierce the heart but never sink into cheap sentimentality. The moving ballad asks not for your pity; it merely tells you what happened — basically, just “the facts”.

Yet, its power resides precisely in this understatement: we fill in the gaps ourselves with our imagination, as we know the suffering and deprivation the characters had to face.

The video below helps refresh our memory about the struggles of the Irish trying to survive the Great Famine while under the yoke and lash of the anti-Catholic and anti-Irish English. Stories writ so painfully in the lives of those thrown into that jail featured in the video. They were impoverished people jailed for trivial infractions (such as stealing food to feed their starving families), and, like Michael in the song, suffered disproportionate punishment by being banished to Australia.

Historic Introduction to The Fields Of Athenry

One of the more popular classic versions, by Paddy Reilly, sung live.

Paddy Reilly - The Fields of Athenry (Live at the National Stadium, Dublin, 1983)

The Fields of Athenry tells of the arrest of an Irishman for food theft, and his transportation to a faraway prison in Australia, thus tearing the young family apart. A not-uncommon tale amid the famine in mid-19th century Ireland, we learn of the Les Miserables-esque desperation of Michael who steals the “corn of Trevelyan,” which factual reference is explained below. That corn grown in Ireland was exported per Trevelyan’s policy, while millions of Irish went hungry.

And yet, a noble spirit of freedom and independence arises and persists amid the injustice and heartlessness of the discriminatory English overlords:

Nothing matters, Mary, when you’re free,

Against the Famine and the Crown

I rebelled, they cut me down

Now you must raise our child with dignity.

Re Charles Trevelyan.

By the way, one must cite the words reflecting the attitude of the same Trevelyan (an Evangelical Protestant) towards the Irish during the Great Hunger:

One Trevelyan story and one quote suffice: “British Coastguard Inspector-General, Sir James Dombrain, when he saw starving paupers, ordered his subordinates to give free food handouts. For his attempts to feed the starving, Dombrain was publicly rebuked by Trevelyan…” The Trevelyan quote is, “The real evil with which we have to contend is not the physical evil of the Famine but the moral evil of the selfish, perverse and turbulent character of the people.” Source .

There is actually so much more to say regarding the actual, horrible truths about the Great Famine vis-a-vis deliberate, malicious British actions, but will leave that for another day (if time and energy permit).

Also, why do some historians think the English really wanted to remove the good Irish from the face of the earth, whom they considered subhuman…?

And do we find echoes of such repulsive viewpoints in certain areas in the world today, right now, as we read and write here …?

Beautiful 12-string guitar, vocal harmonies, and heartfelt singing here by band, Scrum.

Scrum - Fields of Athenry

Will leave you with this lovely duet by Sina and Caitríona, with scenes of Athenry today.

The Fields of Athenry - Sina Theil & Caitríona O'Sullivan

What else can one say, except —

Erin 🇮🇪 Go ☘️ Bragh!

CODA.

If the melody seems familiar to some readers, it’s only because the song was recently adapted to horrifying current events by certain musicians of conscience and courage.

These singers of our day wish to bring the world’s attention to that ongoing atrocity, that barbarism, that sadism that continue to be perpetrated by cruel, thieving and mendacious Israeli Jewish interlopers / squatters against the true natives of that precious land. That land enriched by olive trees lovingly cared-for by generations of the native peoples who have lived there for hundreds of years.

That land between the River Jordan and the Mediterranean Sea. 🇵🇸

Fields of Palestine (Adaptation) by Seth Staton Watkins

The Irish and the Palestinians.

The overwhelming sympathy of the Irish people for the Palestinians is rooted in a common history of cruel conquest and subjugation, with plans for mass extermination by a foreign group.

