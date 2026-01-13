A Note posted by:

Venezuelan University Professor, Architect, designing books, videos, sculptures. Happy mother, partner, cousin and more. Profesora Universitaria venezolana, Arquitecta, diseñando libros, videos, esculturas. Feliz Madre, pareja, hermana prima y más.

Yesterday, Berkeleyside Newsletters published information on Sunday (January 11) stating “the capture of the Venezuelan president.”

My partner (in life and in some educational projects), another venezuelan who made his Ph.D. at UC Berkeley, wrote this letter to the Editor, and I decided to share it with you:

“Dear Zac Farber, Berkeleyside Newsletters published information on Sunday (January 11) stating “the capture of the Venezuelan president.”

I am Venezuelan, a graduate of UC Berkeley (Ph.D., 1978), and a witness in Caracas to the bombs sent by your government that killed more than 100 people. President Maduro was not captured, he was kidnapped. Capture is a term implying authority to capture a criminal, but the US does not have that authority, and Maduro is not a criminal. The Charter of the United Nations (Article 2) states: Members of the Organization shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any State.

Let’s take a counter-example: Trump says that Biden stole the 2020 election from him. Does that give another country the right to attack the US and kidnap the (according to Trump) illegitimate president Biden to be tried elsewhere? Or that other country must accept that it is an internal problem of the USA which must be resolved by its citizens.

This US military aggression against Venezuela, with its toll of deaths, destruction, and the kidnapping of the president, is yet another episode in its repeated past conduct in Latin America. We recall its involvement (Palmerola US military base) in the kidnapping of President-elect Zelaya in Honduras (2009), the kidnapping of President-elect Aristide in Haiti (2004), the kidnapping of President Noriega in Panama (1989), the assassination of the president and ministers during the invasion of Grenada (1983), the invasions of the Dominican Republic (1965), Cuba (1961), Guatemala (1954), and others. The motivation has always been the same: to seize the country’s wealth and/or achieve geopolitical control.

As Trump emphasized in his speech on the day of the attack on Venezuela, the target is oil; he uttered the word “oil” 24 times and the word “democracy” 0 times. We are not a drug-producing country, and drug trafficking as a transit country is at a very low level, according to official UN reports. In his speech, Trump justifies himself by saying that the socialist government stole from US oil companies, but this is false, since the nationalization occurred 50 years ago, before the socialist government, during governments aligned with the US, and it was not theft; the companies remained as partners of the State.

I believe that you in Berkeleyside are making an important contribution to replacing your government’s colonial policy with one based on respect for international norms of coexistence, which will only be possible through education, instilling humanist values in your children, accepting that the life of an inhabitant of Latin America, Africa, Asia, or Europe is worth the same as that of a US citizen, and only in this way, they will be able to elect future leaders who share those values.

I would greatly appreciate it if you could clarify in your report that President Maduro was not captured, he was kidnapped by the US government.

Oscar A. López, Ph.D.

Professor

Engineering Faculty

Central University of Venezuela”

Leave a comment