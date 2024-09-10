This LIVESTREAM on Rumble has just finished as I post this!

Excellent, no-holds-barred commentary from Candace who has just been suspended and demonetized by YouTube after her Piers Morgan appearance and smackdown of sleazy “Rabbi” Shmuley.

Highlights:

Candace boldly holds forth on:

The ongoing massacre in Gaza, AIPAC’s influence on US politicians, etc.

Sebastian Gorka. (Never liked the blowhard. Always rubbed me the wrong way.)

Tucker Carlson and guest Daryl Cooper and WWII revisionism. (CO or not, appreciate all these long-hidden ideas and alternative views finally finding a public airing.) Churchill, Dresden (been there, read a few books on the fiery holocaust of that city). Astute take on the Dresden firebombings.

Truth and Catholicism. She’s the strongest, most fearless voice defending the Catholic Church and its teachings and beliefs anywhere today!

The Vanity Fair silliness. (Heard it first from them - there’s a Catholic Celebrity-Conversion Industrial Complex that’s cleverly collecting all these high-profile converts!)

Nick Fuentes and his ridiculous accusations and claims. His authenticity as a truly independent voice has been questionable to me from the start.

https://rumble.com/v5efeoy-uh-oh-i-got-fired-from-youtube.-candace-ep-61.html

