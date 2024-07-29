Some good insights by SARAH CAIN, one of the clear thinkers in the Catholic blogosphere who writes here on Substack.

I’m sharing Sarah Cain’s essay with everyone here, in view of the increasing hostility, bitterness, and animosity in a lot of online interactions I witness these days, even among those who — if viewed from a great distance like outer space — would be seen to stand “on the same side” on major issues besetting our world.

Sarah highlights how much easier it now seems to create such corrosive fractures among and between us all. It’s largely thanks to our modern mode of social interaction and communication — or lack of it. (Yeah, guilty as charged here.)

For those with no time to read the piece, there’s also an article voiceover you can listen to on the original publication page.

Ghosting Your Problems

The modern world’s new channels of interconnectedness have brought difficulties in socialization and the avoidance of confrontation. Not too long ago in terms of human history, people lived in a single town for most (or all) of their lives, and the people of that town made up the near totality of one’s interactions. Their fellow residents were the people that they compared themselves to, perhaps desired to impress, and from whom they gained their knowledge. Much of their food and resources came from within. As a result of the closed communities that once made up our reality, people were forced to deal with one another, even when it was difficult. Their conflicts would more likely be faced than fled, not least because they would have to deal with problematic people for the rest of their lives. It wasn’t reasonable to avoid the street that the person lives on, or the store that he works in, because there weren’t many options. Modern man struggles greatly with conflict. He practices avoidance rather than seeking resolution—and he can. Our towns and cities are big enough to avoid people completely, and we don’t need to go to one individual for his trade or goods. For better or worse, we have lots of options. In some cases, of course, outright avoidance is the best course of action, but we have a society of people that cannot deal with any confrontation, even when doing so would be the best strategy. Sometimes conflicts take place that are simply briefly uncomfortable. Sometimes, you have to tell people that they are doing something that is affecting your friendship. Nowadays, we are more likely to stall. We avoid. What we should have learned in childhood, but didn’t, is not properly integrated. We lose the friendships that we should have had, because we were unable to overcome difficulties in an adult manner. Taken to its extreme, the very modern phenomenon of “ghosting” exists, by which a person refuses all communication attempts by the other party, never having to even look them in the eye. It’s trivially easy and seemingly devoid of consequence, but we might consider how this cultural norm has affected our ability to deal with conflict, even when we ought.

Going further…

Too Much Gloom & Impotent Fury

This “healing” and New Agey “positivity” woo-woo thingy is not exactly my cup of tea, but will foolishly give something like it a shot, anyway. (Warning: possible cringe-fest coming up!)

Since the inception of true mass media at the end of the 19th century, the mainstream outlets have long thrived on fear-based “reporting” and sensationalism (“if it bleeds, it leads” and “yellow journalism”). While most Substackers have abandoned the MSM, most remain heavily involved in the alternative sites called social media, which itself presents major problems, too.

But before one might remedy the dismal quality of social interaction in our current, technology-driven world, we — each of us — need to work firstly on ourselves. (Yes, easier said than done.) This requires some silence, contemplation, and self-examination. Most important, a withdrawal from the online social media that does nothing but excite us, and raise our hackles every second that we scroll endlessly down those interminable “pages.”

And that response, dear Gentle Readers, is intentionally built into all the social media software.

Many of us are fully aware of this effect, too. And yet, we, too, cannot tear ourselves away from it for too long. Not while those stories posted in quick succession evoke outrage, laughter (acerbic or silly), or sadness within us. All the while, we also feel helpless about what we can do about anything. (Note: I offer no practical solutions to those huge problems staring us in the face today.)

The only thing I see is that negativity rules in these media, much as it has for mainstream mass media. Swimming in such nasty waters for an ungodly number of hours is obviously not good for anyone’s health or psyche.

Which is not to encourage a rose-colored Polyannaish view of the world, either: being informed on events about us (hopefully, going beyond the façade of things) is practically a necessity for one to survive these days, and sometimes, it’s a literal survival. Witness what the COVID jab lies have done to so, so many unwitting individuals who have suffered serious injuries and untimely deaths resulting from their swallowing the evil and mendacious, wall-to-wall stories pushing people to take them.

We are being propagandized in the worst way possible from all quarters, with house-sized lies being mixed in with baiting truths. (Look up the Smith-Mundt Modernization Act of 2012 to learn more about the legalization of domestic targets for government misinformation/disinformation — we are now truly the enemy of our non-representative government.)

Escape from Our Venomous E-Cities

(Note that these are not novel ideas at all.)

At least, one might consider seeking out time to spend on some enjoyable activity with one’s loved ones, such as catching a nice movie or dining at a nice restaurant, taking a walk in the forest or the garden, taking a weekend off at the seashore, cooking, baking, drawing, painting, making music, reading (a real book), etc. — anything that doesn’t involve social media. Just being plain people again, as humans interacting one another as has been happening for millennia.

Solitary, quiet time is also needed to fortify one’s spiritual armor. Everyone now acknowledges that what we are facing is spiritual warfare. Prayers to God, or whatever religious practices enhance one’s consciousness and bring serenity to one’s soul.

What’s most important is to take a break from all the wickedness, despair and patent madness engineered to capture our precious time and attention in the ether. Your heart, mind and body, as well as those of your family and loved ones, can only benefit from this.

Ending on a Tangent.

Just Saying a Big Thank You to All Who Visit Here!

Just taking a moment now to express my gratitude to every single person who spares his precious time for my sometimes-trifling pieces. I just post whatever catches my fancy, so there’s no real overarching thrust in this blog. (Thus, my former ‘stack was called “Impromptu Scribblings.”)

In this account, I hope to eschew the negative, the pessimistic, and the acrimonious, but occasionally still fail at this.

I have little wisdom to share; I am not a wordsmith who might delight the crowds. No, my ambition is modest: I just want to offer things that might help brighten someone’s day, or make someone laugh. (I try to avoid the caustic wit and sarcasm, but old habits die hard.)

Sharing vital information about little-known facts and truths is another aim. At least I try not to promote more shock, horror and disgust that are already on constant display out there, everywhere. And again, I sometimes fail at this, too.

So, here’s a big Thank ❤️ You once more for your kind attention, my dear Gentle Readers!

Finally, I just pray for you all — us all — daily, 🙏 ✝️ because we need this today as never before. As so many others have acknowledged, it is primarily a spiritual battle that we wage against the forces of evil in this world, and they are pulling out all the stops.

Yet, as many exorcist-priests have said, the demons do their worst when they know that their time is almost up.

This I take comfort in.

Battle against Evil. 10* Finally, draw your strength from the Lord and from his mighty power. 11Put on the armor of God so that you may be able to stand firm against the tactics of the devil.g 12For our struggle is not with flesh and blood but with the principalities, with the powers, with the world rulers of this present darkness, with the evil spirits in the heavens.h 13Therefore, put on the armor of God, that you may be able to resist on the evil day and, having done everything, to hold your ground.i 14So stand fast with your loins girded in truth, clothed with righteousness as a breastplate,j 15and your feet shod in readiness for the gospel of peace.k 16In all circumstances, hold faith as a shield, to quench all [the] flaming arrows of the evil one.l 17And take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God.m Constant Prayer. 18With all prayer and supplication, pray at every opportunity in the Spirit. To that end, be watchful with all perseverance and supplication for all the holy onesn 19and also for me, that speech may be given me to open my mouth, to make known with boldness the mystery of the gospelo 20for which I am an ambassador in chains, so that I may have the courage to speak as I must.p

Ephesians, 6: 10-20.

