Part 2.

Part 1 can be found here (click below):

The critics’ noises were, sad to say, valid.

Many Ill-Conceived Elements

The Bacharach-David music was discussed at length in Part 1. While mostly pleasant tunes and words, unfortunately, the musical numbers did nothing to enhance the footage.

I don’t think people in the filmmaking world set out to intentionally create a bad movie from the start. But, as with everything in life, things can turn out so horribly wrong for one reason or another, contrary to hopes and expectations.

Moviemaking is such a huge and complicated process that has a million moving parts each of which can go right or wrong at any step. On rare occasion, all the vital things work, and everything comes together beautifully for a finished product that pleases all. Most especially, the audiences (the critics’ accolades are a mere bonus).

Sometimes, despite poor footage already shot, brilliant editing can save a film. But then, you need an editor with a keen eye and creative mind to salvage what might look like a huge mess.

In post-production, the producer and/or director and/or editor may simply be blind to things in the movie that just don’t look, sound, or feel right to a reasonable and sane layperson — that same one who is uppermost in the filmmaker’s mind. The one who may decide to part with hard-earned money in exchange for a couple of hours of onscreen magic.

Lamentably, this happy circumstance was not to be the fate of this Lost Horizon.

I had really wanted to like this film. Although it isn’t as bad as they say, too many things in it were just too disappointing and “did not work.”

Screenplay

The plodding script offers no memorable lines or even moments. It’s filled with bland, perfunctory dialogue and scenes, with two-dimensional characters that fail to elicit the viewer’s interest or sympathy. The story drags on, seemingly forever, with multiple subplots that unfold lackadaisically. There is no story build-up to the climax. For one thing, the screenplay needed some tightening-up.

But at least there’s one person who did reap a nice fortune downstream from the seed money collected from working on this movie. This is what screenwriter (and later, vocal AIDS activist) Larry Kramer had to say about that:

“The only thing I’m truly ashamed of is how I was talked into writing the musical version of Frank Capra’s Lost Horizon. But in an ironic way I was paid so much money to do it, because I didn’t want to do it, and the more I said, ‘No,’ the more they offered me. And then my brother investing that money allowed me to be independently free during the ’80s and ’90s, so I didn’t have to worry about having an income. So Lost Horizon, in a way, financed Larry Kramer as a loud-mouth activist.”

Source.

Whatever handsome fee they paid Kramer, it was way, way too much for what they got. He’s right to be ashamed of his screenplay for this movie. (But why the producers felt that they had to get him — and only him — remains a mystery to me.)

Choreography, Costumes, Camera, Composition

In the procession scene dubbed as a tribute to the family, the crowd choreography is stodgy and dull. See the clip of “Living Together, Growing Together.” In the “Songs” video (as well as the copy of the movie on archive.org), there’s a segment showing the subsequent “Fertility Dance” that was quickly scrapped before official wide release due to preview audiences’ infelicitous reaction.

In “The World is a Circle,” Liv and the children cannot be faulted for the unimaginative dance routine. It echoes a bit of Julie Andrews in the opening scene of The Sound of Music.

The costumes lacked pizzazz. There was nothing attractive nor fantastical about them. They were snug on some (John Gielgud in that cheongsam-ish garb and the oddly-shaped hat), while others were too billowy (Peter Finch and George Kennedy, for example, wore gown-like clothes, perhaps recalling the “muu-muu” fashion craze that hit just the decade before). Some garments were cast in bold colors, while others, pastels. The overall effect was a confusing mish-mash of styles and hues with no unifying idea for the denizens of Shangri-La. The sets, decor, and landscaping fared no better and looked plain and colorless.

The camera shots, framing, and composition felt static and stiff. The picture had a “shot-in-the-studio” feel, notwithstanding the location shoot amid the real snowy peaks of Mt Hood in Washington state doubling for the Himalayas.

Casting

Even my very young self found the casting choices for Lost Horizon just a tad peculiar, but could not pinpoint why. Seeing it today, I see that nearly every single character in the story was miscast. While the actors were fairly well-known celluloid stars at the time, each one’s distinctive onscreen aura never seemed to meld too well with that of everyone else, or that of the plot.

For some reason, movie ads of the day often boasted about their “international cast”. (Was it because the inclusion of any European figures automatically raised a film’s “sophistication” ranking?)

In Lost Horizon, this roster made for a rather strange mix.

Among the more notable names:

Peter Finch: He was not the stereotypical dashing leading man type, but did take his role seriously; he was better suited to dramatic roles, and would be best remembered for the dark drama, Network (1976), for which he would win a posthumous Oscar.

Liv Ullmann: An actress known more for dark, heavy drama (think Ingmar Bergman) is now in a musical? Between Finch and Ullmann, one is hard-pressed to find the spark of a budding romance.

Sally Kellerman: Fresh from her role in M.A.S.H, the R-rated black comedy that dispensed with decency and social mores, the actress comes off as a bit on the stiff side here. That her thinly written character remains two-dimensional can’t be blamed too much on her.

George Kennedy: He’s more known for his appearances in the Airport film franchise. Not sure why anyone thought he would make for a good romantic partner for Kellerman — that’s equally discordant as the Finch-Ullmann one.

Strike two for poor choice of onscreen romantic pairings.

John Gielgud: At this late stage, Hollywood was still casting Caucasians (in this case, a legendary Shakespearean actor) in Asian roles? His character Chang’s crisp English is explained (or excused) by Chang having spent some years at Oxford. (In contrast, the 1981 BBC radio play has Chang speaking with a thoroughly fake Chinese accent.)

Charles Boyer: A Frenchman who’d long been working in Hollywood, he plays the High Lama of Shangri-La. He would seem to be just another European playing an Asian part — but it isn’t as inapt as one might think, considering the plot.

Bobby Van: He looks like he walked onto the wrong movie set with his tap shoes on. Again, not his fault.

What can one say, except that the cast and director did what they could with the subpar material given them.

Direction

Charles Jarrott helmed this project. While not a top-tier name, he had done some decent work before, such as in Anne of the Thousand Days (1969). I think that he and the cast could only do so much to rise above the boilerplate material handed to them.

Ross Hunter’s Pet Project?

To producer Ross Hunter’s credit, here’s what he said about Lost Horizon at the Royal London Film Premiere, and why he had wanted so badly to bring it to the screen (it took him 10 years to do so):

Even more unfortunate, Lost Horizon would be the last film that Ross Hunter would ever produce.

Almost as if there was a curse, this movie would also spell the end (at least for many years) of the incredibly productive Bacharach-David musical collaboration.

Going Further Afield…

Consider the context of the times.

That residual innocence persisting through the high-profile assassinations of the Sixties that traumatized so many people was slowly being gutted by the self-appointed social engineers working behind the scenes. How? Through manipulation of the media, entertainment, fashion, culture and the arts.

Recall the cinematic context of that time: free at last from the shackles of the Hays Production Code, filmmakers were now pushing the moral and visual boundaries as far as they could, with many much-praised works serving only to shake up and shock the public with dark, apocalyptic and dystopic tales about the future, to wit: Planet of the Apes (1968), Westworld (1973), and Soylent Green (1973).

Evil, brutishness and bloodshed became manifest on theater screens. There was the graphic violence of Bonnie and Clyde (1967), the overtly satanic tale of Rosemary’s Baby (1968), and the gritty realism of The French Connection (1971). (I myself have never seen Rosemary’s Baby to this day; am still too scared to take even a small peek at it.)

Not to forget the genre-busting rock opera, Jesus Christ, Superstar, also released in 1973. Jesus was now a cool hippie character singing songs of doubt and rage and sadness to the catchy pop-rock tunes of Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Jaded and jaundiced views were starting to seep into the culture by then. Witness this contemporaneous, scathing review of Lost Horizon by a film critic bigwig, one whom I used to admire and aspired to emulate.

The idealistic themes in Lost Horizon that are also reflected in Hal David’s lyrics would thus seem out-of-step with the age now grown dark and cynical. How could a G-rated musical-romance-adventure story about a faraway place of peace, free of stress and violence, compete with those others that gave audiences shock-to-the-system thrills?

If I remember right, all the films above (save for Planet of the Apes) were restricted to adult audiences. Those cinematic constraints then were merely the “thin end of the wedge;” look how far we’ve “progressed” today, when the worst of the worst imaginable can be easily accessed on the internet by anyone of any age.

Ross Hunter may thus have been tilting at windmills in wanting to present an alternative kind of movie to the crowds — a non-dystopic, hope-fueled story that went against the trend. Did the moviegoers still want to see such kind of movies?

It’s doubly tragic that good intentions alone are not enough to draw attention to a work. Unhappily, all the resulting film could offer was some nice music, and not much else in the way of entertainment.

And for Us Kids?

For our part, we did delight freely in the songs and loved the soundtrack album. As far as the movie itself goes, the only scene I recall is the shocking one showing the transformation of Olivia Hussey’s character when she leaves Shangri-La. That sure gave us young ones a fright! (A weird, funny reaction, in hindsight.)

All Part of the Plan?

But was this growing pessimism and blackening of cultural mood simply all part of this grand plan for the world?

Some people certainly thought so, especially in retrospect.

Readers may know of this “secret agenda” : the deliberate destruction of beauty, goodness, truth, optimism and hope in all of our lives.

If one puts much store by the astonishing Dr Richard Day tapes, these were merely some of the stated goals of the cabal (a.k.a. ‘globalists’) for the world to be deployed starting in the mid-20th century,

LINKS for The Richard Day Tapes:

SAMPLE PAGES from The New Order of Barbarians (transcribed from the Richard Day tapes):

And what do you think?

As for our times…

Hideousness and bleakness are the order of the day

It might be a minor thing in the setting of this big-budget musical film, but we can take singer Diana Lee (who sang Liv Ullmann’s parts) and her beautiful singing vocal to embody the cliché —

“They don’t make ‘em like they used to.”

Can anyone name a popular singer today possessed of similarly elegant and feminine qualities in such a golden voice as Diana’s?

In a related vein, does sophisticated, adult “pop music” in the style of Bacharach-David still exist today? Or that of ‘60s songwriters Alan & Marilyn Bergman?

Truth to tell, it wouldn’t surprise me if Artificial Intelligence/A.I. has been the “composers” behind a whole slew of popular tracks performed by those insanely successful bands and music figures dragging along legions of adoring adolescent fans to every mega-stadium concert. This likely truth has been amusingly demonstrated by these two guys here.

In summary:

Mediocrity aside, this General Audience film effort is appreciated in hindsight for the values of basic decency and striving for lofty ideals that producer Ross Hunter had wanted to share with the world.

The music of Bacharach-David was also unjustly condemned by many critics. There are some lovely tracks in it that more than just please the ear and gladden the heart.

It might all be mere nostalgia and warm memories, but Lost Horizon offers a refreshing bit of goodness that we can still turn to, as we try to keep our head above the satanic filth that is continually pushed upon us by media today.

This is why I still cherish this film that has continued to earn the scorn of the “sophisticates” among us.

CODA:

Turkey or not, the movie has no shortage of dedicated fans:

And FINALLY, please watch this:

~ With their wide-eyed innocence and lack of guile, children often see the essence and beauty of things so much better than adults can. ~ (TL)

That’s all, folks!

If you haven’t yet and are interested: GO WATCH THE MOVIE!

(Several choices below)

NOTE: This archive.org copy has the restored scenes intact.

*** Here’s a sort of Easter Egg for those who care! ***

→ Go to the archive.org post and scroll a bit down to read the sole “review” on this movie posting. It’s written by the singer herself, Diana Lee (Whitman.) ←

https://archive.org/details/5.3-lost-horizon-1973

Clear copy, with regular sound.

Another free copy on YouTube , with excellent sound.

Equally fine video and audio copy (the official YT offering, just in case the others are removed):

It’s “free with ads,” which you can skip with an ad blocking app. (Don’t tell anyone that I told you that!)

The movie may not be available in certain countries. PRO TIP: This is where a VPN that offers different locations around the world comes in handy.

Leave a comment