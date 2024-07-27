PART 1.

While introducing the film in the trailer above, Ross Hunter says something incredible — even naïve — especially in light of what happened after its release:

“In many ways, I consider [Lost Horizon] as the finest of the forty-six films I’ve produced.”

Did he really think Lost Horizon was superior to all his other cinematic ventures — including the light comedy, Pillow Talk, the intense drama, The Chalk Garden and the musical, Flower Drum Song ?

Was he enamored of the film’s themes of peace and optimism?

Or, the music, perhaps?

Maybe he just had a really soft spot for this dream project. (In Part 2, listen to what he had to say about the film at the London premiere.)

Alas, such high hopes for the movie were soon dashed into a zillion pieces, as the critics tore into it without mercy. The box office performed badly, too: the film had cost 5.9 million US dollars to make, and grossed just 3.8 million worldwide.

So, what happened?

Theory vs. Reality

At least on paper, Lost Horizon looked like it had quite a few good things going for it.

Origins

The musical film was a remake of the original 1937 Hollywood movie directed by Frank Capra, which was inspired by the James Hilton book. (In our household, we were quite familiar with both book and film since our parents recalled them fondly from their own childhood.)

This movie plot summary below, taken from the picture’s official DVD website, is as good as any out there:

https://www.sonypictures.com/movies/losthorizon0

When a group of passengers survive a plane crash in the Himalayas, they end up in the mystical world of Shangri-La, an idyllic oasis where art, culture and the knowledge of the world are treasured. In Shangri-La, the survivors learn about beauty, peace and serenity – and, for some, true love.

While such Eastern philosophical ideas are at the heart of the Shangri-La mystique, the story also has some tragic elements. It’s a tale for grown-ups, not a Disney fantasy cartoon.

The screenplay was by veteran scriptwriter Larry Kramer, based on the James Hilton book. (More about Kramer in Part 2.)

Choreography

The director of choreography was the legendary Hermes Pan. Pan was best known in Hollywood for directing the lissome dance moves of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers. Yet, was someone steeped in tap dancing and vaudeville-type acts also up to the task of working on a decidedly different cultural scenario?

Music

The powerhouse duo of Burt Bacharach and Hal David provided the film’s songs. They might be the most successful songwriting team of the Sixties, so one expected nothing but good from their creative minds. (Being such avid fans of theirs, our family so looked forward to seeing this in the theater. We did buy the LP of the soundtrack album soon afterwards, and played it endlessly.)

But something untoward happened ‘twixt pen and film.

What exactly that was, it’s hard to say. But we will try to do a post-mortem soon, which will be the focus in Part 2.

The movie has been almost uniformly maligned by the film intelligentsia since it first hit the screens in 1973.

In recent years and decades, the pile-on has continued unabated.

I’ve begun to wonder if maybe this was just another “bandwagon” phenomenon, with Johnny-come-latelys merely concurring with the “accepted consensus” established by the “film cognoscenti.”

I had to watch the whole movie again to see if it was really as bad as they said it was.

But let’s first list the good things in the film.

(We’ll get to the weaknesses — and more — in the next installment.)

Part 1: Best things about the movie

No question, it’s hands down the Burt Bacharach-Hal David musical offerings. The original movie soundtrack is a wonderful listen on its own. Sales of the album did much better than the movie did at the box office.

This might hold true for a lot of people today who first saw this as kids or teens: only warm memories wash over me every time I hear these tunes. Whether that feeling had anything to do with the movie itself — well, we’ll see, won’t we?

The Songs:

On its own, each track could make for a good pop song.

Here they are, in almost random order:

I Might Frighten Her Away

This is a gentle ballad, sung by then-husband-and-wife, Jerry Whitman and Diana Lee, who provided the singing voices for Peter Finch and Liv Ullmann, respectively. The scene shows no words exchanged between Finch and Ullmann, as the songs reflect their respective thoughts and concerns.

The Things I Will Not Miss

Sally Kellerman sings her songs herself, while Olivia Hussey is dubbed by Andra Willis.

Living Together, Growing Together

Those unforgettable words:

Start with a man and you have one. Add on a woman and then you have two. Add on a child and what have you got? You've got more than three. You've got what they call a family. iving together, growing together, just being together, That's how it starts. Three loving hearts all Pulling together, working together, just building together, That makes you strong. If things go wrong we'll still get along somehow, Living and growing together.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL LYRICS.

Think about how this song celebrates the idea of family. Then witness how dystopic we have become today as the concepts being pushed down our collective throats are nothing if not anti-child, and anti-familyp.

James Shigeta sang his own part here, gifted with a none-too-shabby baritone.

(We’ll leave the choreography for later. The extended version with a “Fertility Dance” sequence cut from the final version can be viewed in the “Songs” video down below.)

Reflections

Once again, Sally Kellerman sings her own part. Demerits of this scene? Stay tuned.

Share the Joy

A haunting song that captures the mystery of Shangri-La, yet the minor key also brings a subtle sadness to the song, and not joy exactly. (Intentional? Or not?) Andra Willis sings Olivia Hussey’s part, and vocally matches the actress’ voice.) There are hints of the Orient in the melody. I think it’s a harpsichord that’s used to evoke Chinese musical instruments, too. Bacharach’s chord progressions and the final shift into a major key offer a musical resolution that satisfies so well.

The World is a Circle

A sunny waltz whose lyrics also express basic facts in Geometry! And, perhaps, alludes to the mystical idea of infinity. The orchestration midway through echoes the joyful Carousel Waltz (from the classic written by those titans of the musical genre, Rogers and Hammerstein).

Finally, a special favorite, only found in the original album.

This was one of several scenes excised from the version that was screened for wide release.

Where Knowledge Ends (Faith Begins)

This track is so rarely played and heard among the soundtrack’s cuts. I find it to be one of the most enchanting works by Bacharach, ever. Diana Lee’s light and shimmering soprano lets this song soar up high to the heavens.

To watch the odd scene to which this ethereal song belongs, go to time stamp 24:20 in the video below (the video poster has disabled any custom time stamp starts in external links):

The video below is included just to highlight the comment left 8 months ago by singer Diana Lee below the video: go check out the post on YouTube!

Finally, the title track…

Lost Horizon

Am neutral about the title track, actually… it never really “grabbed” me, then or now. Might have something to do with the singer’s style (Shawn Phillips, whom I still am not that familiar with).

The lone dislike (although others may love it)

Question Me an Answer

It’s the bit with Bobby Van singing and dancing with the children of Shangri-La. It’s a straight-up Broadway vaudeville number that jolts you out of any possible reverie about a serene Shangri-La! While it does have its admirers, this sequence of tap dancing and a cheery song with silly/clever lyrics seems to belong to a totally different movie altogether.

Someone made a nice video stitching together all the scenes with songs in them — in chronological order. Includes the deleted segments.

Lost Horizon (1973) - The Songs

WATCH THE MOVIE! SCROLL FURTHER DOWN.

For the curious; those new to this movie; or those wishing and hoping to relive or jog some distant memories:

CLICK BELOW for a free movie!

Clear copy, with regular sound.

NOTE: THIS VERSION HAS THE RESTORED SCENES INTACT!

( AND — if you’re still paying attention up to this point … )

*** Here’s a sort of Easter Egg for those who care! ***

→ Go to the archive.org post and scroll a bit down to read the sole “review” on this movie posting. It’s written by the singer herself, Diana Lee (Whitman.) ←

https://archive.org/details/5.3-lost-horizon-1973

Another free copy on YouTube , with excellent sound.

Equally fine video and audio copy (the official YT offering, just in case the others are removed):

It’s “free with ads,” which you can skip with an ad blocking app. (Don’t tell anyone that I told you that!)

The movie may not be available in certain countries. PRO TIP: This is where a VPN that offers different locations around the world comes in handy.

Here’s PART 2 :

