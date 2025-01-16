(Strange and incredible as that might seem, I just may have had some Celtic ancestry at some point or another! How to explain my deep fondness for Celtic music, which gladdens and warms my silly heart as it does no one else in my extended family?)

One of the finest modern exponents of Celtic music has been the group, CLANNAD, led by Moya (Maire) Brennan. Their beautifully arranged music is thick with an atmosphere of mystery and melancholy, inspired by Moya’s powerfully haunting vocal.

(Enya was briefly a member early on, till she broke away to embark on a mighty successful solo career).

This is one fav Gaelic tune that just satisfies so well. Hope you enjoy it, too!

Scroll further down to listen to other versions!

Note the decidedly different tempo on the pop-ish version by The Corrs, with their emphatic, longer and more defined pauses between verses than in the other renditions. This likely appeals more to a contemporary and younger audience steeped in pop music.

Buachaill ón Éirne - Clannad (2003)

Released on: 2003-08-20

Vocals: Máire Brennan

Vocals: Ciarán Brennan

Guitar, Vocals: Noel Duggan

Guitar, Vocals: Padraig Duggan

Vocals: Pól Brennan

Electric Guitar: Anton Drennan

Keyboards, Producer: Steve Nye

Percussion: Danny Cummins

Saxophone: Mel Collins

Drums: Paul Moran

Synthesizer, Keyboards: James Delaney

Composer: Traditional

Arranger: Clannad

Original Gaelic

Buachaill ón Éirne mé is bhréagfainn féin cailín deas óg.

Ní iarrfainn bó spré léi, tá mé féin saibhir go leor

Is liom Corcaigh dá mhéid é, dhá thaobh an ghleanna, is Tír Eoghain,

Is mura n-athra' mé béasaí, is mé an t-oidhre ar chontae Mhuigheo.



Buachailleacht bó, mo leo, nár chleacht mise riamh

ach ag imirt is ag ól le hógmhná deasa fá shliabh.

Má chaill mé mo stór ní dóigh gur chaill mé mo chiall

Is ní mó liom do phóg ná an bhróg atá ar caitheamh le bliain.

A chuisle 's a stór

Ná pós an seanduine liath

Ach pós an fear óg, mo Leo

Mura mairfidh sé ach bliain

Nó beidh tú go fóill

Gan ó nó mac os da chionn

A shilleadh an deor tráthnóna

Nó ar maidin go trom.

Translation:

I am a boy from the Erne and I'd coax a nice young girl,

I wouldn't ask for a dowry with her, I'm rich enough myself,

I own Cork, big as it is both sides of the glen and Tyrone,

And if I don't change my ways I'll be the heir for County Mayo.

Cow herding, my Leo, I did not never practice,

But playing and drinking with new young women by the mountain.

If I lost my wealth and I don't think I’d lose my sense,

And your kiss is no more to me than a shoe worn for a year.

My love and treasure, don't marry the old grey man,

But marry the young man, my Leo, even though he lives but a year,

Or you'll still be without a daughter or son above you,

Crying in the afternoon or in the morning hard.

A more traditional rendition by:

Anne Byrne and Jesse Owens

(Live at the Abbey Tavern, 1965)

AND, FINALLY:

Perhaps THE MOST POPULAR EDITION of this tune is this fresh, pop-py version on tap from The Corrs , below.

Lovely video footage featuring the emerald isle to go with the song, too.

The Corrs: Buachaill on Eirne

