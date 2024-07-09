Another examination of this nonsense that exploits everything good for the continuing social engineering experiment by the unelected overlords behind the scenes.

Listen to this intelligent and detailed analysis (with dollops of righteous mockery) of everything wrong here, and why this is all rubbish. And it’s being spread on TV to the brain-dead masses, at least in Great Britain.

Is it any wonder so many TV viewers believed the fictitious “COVID” nonsense in the last few years?

(ASIDE: Of course, it wasn’t just the distracted masses: doctors, nurses and hospital staffs did their unholy part in the plandemic, too. It was their white-collar, “higher educational background” i.e., indoctrination, that helped them deploy the medical tyranny then.

In fact, many Joes and Janes who normally work with real and concrete things saw through the deception and wanted no part of it, e.g. orthopedic surgeons and construction workers.)

But, back to this appalling show.

This diabolical program goes beyond the mere musical fakery spotted and analyzed in great detail by the TwoSet Violin guys, though: This is just more in-your-face pushing of the LGBTQ+ agenda.

“Isn’t classical music enough?” Brett asks, discouragingly.

“If you can strip slowly, you can strip quickly.”

— TwoSet inside joke that was birthed in this hilarious and spot-on takedown of just another huckster.

