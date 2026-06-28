1971 Australian Open : Margaret Smith Court defeats Evonne Goolagong on the grass court, 2-6, 7-6(0), 7-5 .

The video below, while showing Margaret Court’s win, is posted mostly to highlight something perhaps unique to Australian aborigine player, Evonne Goolagong:

Watch what she does after the two players shake hands, and she walks past the person at the net, and the umpire up on his chair. (Video is cued to play at the beginning of the match point at 8:24.)

Evonne Goolagong Cawley (b. 1951) was one of the most elegant players to ever grace the tennis court. A good biography on her can be read here.

She also was the first (and only) mother in 66 years to win at Wimbledon.

Chris Evert vs Evonne Goolagong Cawley, 1980 Wimbledon

A short fan tribute:

I’m really not that big of a tennis buff, but I remember seeing, reading and hearing this consensus opinion about Goolagong back in the day: Many saw her as the most graceful player in tennis, with ballet-like moves all her own. Essentially, she embodied femininity in tennis that did not sacrifice athleticism. Watching her game above with Chris Evert at Wimbledon brings me more excitement and joy than almost anyone else playing in the last few decades.

As such, it’s a rare pleasure to watch Goolagong and her ilk today, especially in an age that celebrates the crude, the indecent, and the crass. (The new TV bio movie on her does not intrigue me, though.)

Back in those ancient times of wooden rackets and proper court behavior, the focus was on the game and not so much on the numbers, the speed of the balls, the power, the players’ personalities and quirks, or their tantrums, loud dress or odious narcissistic behaviors now on usual and prominent display. Classy tennis was still a thing.

Did this all begin to slowly change for the worse when ash or maple wooden rackets with smaller string plates started to give way to the newer materials of aluminum, kevlar, graphite, etc.? Because, while it might seem to be a stretch, I also sometimes wonder about its downstream effects….

Just for fun, here’s a list of some tennis greats who used wooden rackets.

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