This young woman has such courage, moral clarity, maturity, and wisdom that are sorely missing from all the so-called world and political “leaders” today (save for T Massie and MTG, and very few others).

I especially value her prompt deflection of attention from her and her companions’ own suffering at the hands of the Israeli monsters, saying that “that is not the story.”

Bravissima, Greta!

Keep our focus on Gaza! And on the next flotilla!

Addendum: FULL SPEECH: (starts at ~ 5:00)

Much as I have resisted using Grok or any other AI research tool, this Twitter post on the events related to the speech above seems accurate enough:

Source: https://x.com/i/trending/1975114671368917051

