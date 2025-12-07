Unsurprising, really.

This maneuvering and “lobbying” behind the scenes by Israel to bully their way into the 2026 EUROVISION isn’t surprising. After all, those familiar with Israel’s origins know that it’s the same way the United Nations General Assembly member countries were “lobbied” into approving the UN partition plan. The plan allowed Israel to be founded on stolen Palestinian land after mass expulsions and massacres were carried out by Israeli terrorist gangs against a vast number of Palestinians in 1948.

As for the article cited by RTVE President López below, I question the accuracy of the words, “diplomatic efforts”. I mean, Israel has been working on this thing for months. Arm-twisting and threats (and who knows what else) are not beyond the pale for methods used by that poisonous ethnostate in dealing with others. [Full article is reposted as screencaps.]

So, recently, distressed by the ongoing genocide in Gaza by Israel, Spain finally decided to withdraw from participating in the 2026 music festival, a significant move that it has never done before — not since 1961. It had first threatened to do so a few months ago if the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) were to decide to allow Israel to join Eurovision 2026. The idea of taking a vote on the issue of Israel’s status vis-a-vis the festival, as desired by some countries, was simply jettisoned by the EBU.

So, José Pablo López , the president of Spain’s public broadcaster, RTVE (Radiotelevisión Española) , just tweeted this yesterday (English translation immediately below):

TWEET TRANSLATED INTO ENGLISH:

https://x.com/Josepablo_ls/status/1997003606537494958?s=20

THE FULL ARTICLE REFERENCED IN THE TWEET:

The Israeli delegation, led by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, pressured countries to support the approval of new measures for the festival and the consequent lack of vote on its expulsion from Eurovision

Guillem Vallet · Source: ynet

Published on December 5, 2025

https://eurovision-spain.com/israel-eurovision-campana-politica-continuidad/

LINK BELOW to my original post about this decision by Spain to pull out of Eurovision 2026. Spain is one of the “Big Five” that contributes a lot of money and coverage to the music festival.

