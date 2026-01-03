BREAKING! Full-Scale US Military Assault on Caracas, VENEZUELA for REGIME CHANGE | LINKS to *LIVE* Discussion on Twitter Spaces & YouTube | + V Beeley Note
How I despise US - “isreal” ‘governance’.
US boots on the ground as well. People need to stop signing up with the military.
Thanks for reading An Observer’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
I fear attack on Iran is imminent, too.
No mainstream media in US reporting on this?
Just a few Twitter links posted below.
LISTEN TO THE LIVE DISCUSSION IN SPACES BELOW THE TWEETS.
LISTEN TO LIVE PODCAST DISCUSSION ON TWITTER SPACES:
https://x.com/i/spaces/1yoJMPaXbZYGQ?s=20
Also listen on YouTube:
ADDENDUM:
Comment by Vanessa Beeley:
Thanks for reading An Observer’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
A military veteran in the Twitter Spaces group who says she used to help plan military operations said earlier that the fact that Chinook choppers were already in Caracas means that the US already took out important air attack detection systems in the airports. And this also means boots were already on the ground, too.