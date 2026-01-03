An Observer’s Substack

An Observer (Teresa L)
An Observer (Teresa L)
1h

A military veteran in the Twitter Spaces group who says she used to help plan military operations said earlier that the fact that Chinook choppers were already in Caracas means that the US already took out important air attack detection systems in the airports. And this also means boots were already on the ground, too.

