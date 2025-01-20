https://x.com/Palestine001_/status/1880912612352991267

I weep for them… and for all who have lost someone, everyone, something, and everything, including their lives, in this 15-month hell that Israel, the USG, the UK and other sundry supporters have put the incredibly optimistic, tough and dignified Gazans through.

I pray for them all, that this is a permanent end to this bloody carnage, destruction, and barbarism by the IGF and allies.

The Gazans have shown the world that they are, indeed, still the freest people on earth. No amount of killing, maiming, destruction, starvation, deprivation of basic humanitarian needs by the enemy has succeeded in killing their spirit. And here they are, still standing, with heads held up high, despite untold suffering.

Brava, girls! Bravi to all Gazans!

The real world stands with you in this historic moment!

May God bless them all.

May God give them courage and strength to continue, to rebuild their lives, their homes, their culture and whole world

May God grant them peace from here on out to live normal lives they have a right to.

VIVA PALESTINA LIBRE! Learn about the Dabke!

