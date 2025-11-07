https://x.com/FiorellaIsabelM/status/1986089972940652702

Fiorella Isabel nails it.

Both “conservatives” (“right”/GOP) and “liberals” (“left”/Dems) continue to play the rigged game.

Even high-profiles whom I thought would know better are into it. Witting or unwitting participants? Ay, there’s the rub.

Very few journalists see through the theatrics, like Isabel and Vanessa Beeley. They need to be outliers to be truly independent-thinking.

(Among those playing stereotypical roles according to the faux socialist/Islamist/jihadist/communist “divides”: Max Blumenthal [his dad’s Clintonista history continues to bug me], Glenn Greenwald, and on the other side, a whole bunch of conservative and Catholic “influencers”.)

Personally saw through Mamdani early on. A quick glance at his background would quickly raise eyebrows. Then, quelling fears of some about his possible “sharia law imposition” with cringe-inducing pics of his “modern” wife set up in seductive poses. (And that eager-to-please grin of his.)

Just another Obama — but for Muslims. Could he be any more blatant about his real masters with his avowed emphasis on “fighting ‘antisemitism’”?

The hype (good or bad) was another clue: any publicity is good publicity. The real threats to power are ignored into oblivion by mass media.

Not that it really matters to me, a non-New Yorker, but Mamdani made for another interesting study in political psy-oppery.

Yet, am as guilty as the rest — heck, mea culpa, was fooled by the Thomas Massie psy-op. Even as a little voice kept saying, “He’s too good to be true.”

‘Cuz he is.

Next up in ‘28: the hillbilly Obama for Catholics/conservatives, J D Vance, whose trajectory into the limelight echoes that of BHO too closely.

Alternatively: MTG? She’s been making all the right sounds, to be sure. Is she authentic, or just another too-good-to-be-true Massie? Even appearing on The View, for goodness’ sake? (I’ve not yet done that dive into Open Secrets, etc. to find out who her financial backers are.)

Leave a comment