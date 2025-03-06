BOTH SIDES NOW - Joni Mitchell (Cover by Tori & J.J.)

Tori Holub is a sensational singer in her early twenties, and has a vocal that’s a Karen Carpenter doppelganger (check out her YT channel for more). But she doesn’t limit herself to just the Carpenters: she also does fine renditions of Olivia Newton-John and a few other famous pop singers.

She’s what many call “an old soul” that belies her young age.

Here, she gives us a lovely cover of the Joni Mitchell classic, with guitar-playing pal, J.J. Sivak.

Takes me way back to my youth, singing this with my sister when the song came on the radio.

Back then, you had to listen closely to hear what the DJ said about the song, and sometimes the title was mentioned only in passing. So I always thought it was called “Clouds.” And lifetime habits are hard to break!

