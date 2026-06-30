"Bonjour!" - the Magic Word! | French Dining Etiquette, & More!

Post only for those who want to bother about all these — and love visiting France!

The clip above is, overall, amusing and informative enough about French etiquette, but the hosts’ own demeanour may not be ideal for teaching basic French courtesy and table manners. There are a few unintentional gauche moves. For instance, take that point when one of them suddenly makes that stabbing movement with the knife at the other (~10:18); and when the second lady starts to raise that knife and fork menacingly in the air! Oh, la la! What on earth? (And, where did my smelling salts go? 😂)

At time code 6:12, the lady in blue says that among the standard no-nos is, “you don’t put your elbows on the table…” which is contradicted by the French “etiquette expert” in the other segment inserted into the program, who says that French women can, indeed, put their elbows on the table — but only to hold their hands in a certain way — but, to what end? Find out at ~ time code 7:36 from the clip above.

The quick edits make this less user-friendly than it could be, too.

But, anyway…

If there’s one vital lesson to take home from the video, it’s this:

When in France, say, “Bonjour!” to the person when you enter a shop, a room, a building, an elevator (say a general “Bonjour!” to all), etc. (which you change to “Bonsoir!” at 6 PM, per the video).

The French can actually be polite, warm and friendly — but especially when that magic word, “Bonjour!” is deployed when you, as a stranger, first approach them in public.

Why is it important?

A comment left on the video above may help explain why this practice is strictly followed (and the rationale does make sense):

Public noise

In French dining places, you hear just a soft murmur from the crowd. In US restaurants, it’s not unusual to have to suffer through the complete tales of someone sitting two tables over recounting in excruciating detail his or her fantastic or miserable weekend with the in-laws or the family, or at work, or traveling, shopping, or other ‘adventure.’ (The perpetrator is most often a “she,” but guys are slowly catching up these days, too.)

Same with chatterboxes yelling into their Bluetooth-enabled cellphones, oblivious to others within the same space who now cannot even hear themselves think.

This might seem to be a problem just for introverts, but I don’t recall it being this bad several decades back.

So, when did this public loudness become a “thing”? Are more people suffering from deafness these days? Does it have to do with vacc*nes or some other widespread pharmaceutical intervention fouling up people’s psyches and sensibilities?

Or, is it just performative in nature, with a touch of post-’90s narcissism tossed in? What happened to that notion called “privacy” — for oneself and for others? (Let’s not even go into people posting images of every second of their and their families’ lives on social media.)

Also, as far as children and bien élevé are concerned, there’s this.

And, this.

It’s my impression that the French are, in reality, not rude; they are simply a direct but formal people with set rules for what they understand to be proper behavior. It’s an old culture, and that’s just the way they’ve been brought up.

Someone showing basic good breeding, one who is bien élevé per their rules, still gains respect. While this mindset can be seen as chauvinism by those abroad, well, heck, it’s their country, and tourists are merely guests visiting over there.

Have people already forgotten that old saying, When in Rome, do as the Romans do?

Friendliness? US vs French

They do not practice false friendliness and familiarity with strangers, either, as these are seen as intrusive and a social no-no.

Such niceties in the USA might be disarming in small doses, but the overly chatty and familiar American cashier too frighteningly accurate in the depiction below can be just a bit much. (And triggers the curious gossip in so many, too, haha.)

Moving further afield, do watch the clip below.

Prepping for grocery shopping

In relation to the last short, Donald Jeffries ’ latest might be of interest to readers.

And finally, RANT OVER!

Apropos of nothing — this is posted JUST FOR FUN: 😄

(If I spoke Japanese myself and heard this announcement, I would giggle as discreetly as possible, marvel at how good her pronunciation was, and give a knowing smile as I passed her by!)

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