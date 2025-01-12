NOTE: This longish post may cause dyspepsia in some readers, for the usual (?) reasons.

I may even lose some subscribers and readers over it.



Oh, well, I guess that that’s the way the cookie crumbles when certain third rails are touched. 😉

“Once-celebrated chess genius goes mad and in multiple fits of paranoid delusion, spouts antisemitic rhetoric; then dies alone, in obscurity, rejected and forgotten by the world that once adored him.”

That, in essence, is the prevailing, in-a-nutshell narrative that you’ll see dominate in the major mainstream legacy and internet media about perhaps the best chess player in our time.

At least, that’s the picture that they want you to have of Bobby Fischer.

But is that really all there was to him?

Many years ago, shortly after learning of his rather sudden death at the relatively young age of 64, I had also fully bought into this story about the chess legend.

That is, until I took a second, third, and much closer look into all things Bobby Fischer, with more revelatory material about him surfacing in the last few years.

Let’s dive in!

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

He was tall, handsome, lanky, and with an easy, toothy smile. And a slightly awkward walk.

But watch out — if you ever found yourself sitting across a chessboard from him!

The late World Chess Champion and Grandmaster BOBBY FISCHER was a one-off in our two adjacent centuries. And not just for reasons to do with chess.

For one, Fischer singlehandedly inspired a generation of (mainly) young boys to take up this old board game that demanded clear logic and strategy, and made them think it was the coolest thing to be a chess player.

Among the admirers, an older brother, who would soon collect such a trove of chess books that the paperbacks would stack nearly four feet high by the time he was in high school.

I still recall those particular names that sparkled in the chess news headlines — Bobby Fischer, Boris Spassky — even Petrosian, whose odd (to my ears) monicker still echoes in my memory today.

These international chess competitions between the US and the Soviets — the two great superpowers extant then — were covered with excitement in all the major legacy media outlets. Stories were sent by print and electronic media to virtually every living person on the planet, whether outside or inside (I trust) the “Iron Curtain” and Communist walls. Thus, “chess” and “Bobby Fischer” soon became household words.

The US was rightfully proud of this solo flyer, Fischer, an immensely gifted, driven, and self-trained chess prodigy and grandmaster, who would soon make history by taking on and defeating the Soviet Union’s best chess players. It was said that the Soviet chess masters came through a well-oiled, government-funded and -run “chess machine.”

Bobby really played for himself more than his country, while the Soviet players may have also played for themselves, but more so for the USSR — a situation that came with its own set of oppressive burdens and expectations.

Personal detour.

I was never really one for chess myself, beyond the basics. I never had the killer instinct of wanting to beat anyone at any game, including chess. Ignorant of things like “Queen’s Gambit,” “Ruy Lopez opening” and other terms name-dropped by real chess aficionados, I moved pieces without a plan, almost randomly and blindly. My soft brain could not think more than one or two steps ahead, much less grasp the overall layout of the pieces to spot any opportunities and vulnerabilities.

In fact, in our rare childhood team “chess matches,” I was often “allowed” to beat my abler older siblings and cousins early on just to keep me in the game. While never sending over insults about my deficits at the game, they all knew that I was a total failure at playing at “real” chess. (Ah, memories! Such was the fun, kindly and unserious nature of our youthful games back in the day.)

The TV shows.

I never saw these Dick Cavett episodes at the time as none of the local stations carried them in the islands. So it’s a nifty exercise to watch these neat interviews for the first time, with hindsight giving me a whole lot more appreciation today for everything I now glean from them.

Bobby Fischer just showed his authentic self in all these appearances: a tad ill at ease in the limelight, yet super-excited to share stuff about chess with host and TV audience. It is, indeed, a delight to witness (as Cavett mentions in the second video) how Fischer handles the chess pieces with such swiftness, grace and power.

One has to render praise to the intrepid Dick Cavett, who managed to get decent interviews flowing with a tough guest like Fischer, with his terse answers to Cavett’s wordy questions. (Proof that the slick yet self-deprecating Dick Cavett might be the finest mainstream TV interviewer ever to have graced the small screen.)

WATCH:

THE DICK CAVETT SHOW:

FIRST APPEARANCE.

PART 1:

American Chess grandmaster Bobby Fischer discusses what it takes to be a grandmaster in Chess and his past tournaments and experiences.

Date aired - August 5th 1971 - Bobby Fischer

PART 2:

American chess grandmaster Bobby Fischer demonstrates the famous endgame position between the Duke of Brunswick and Paul Morphy.

Date aired - August 5th 1971 - Bobby Fischer

SECOND APPEARANCE.

(UnPC Comment: I hate to sound nasty, but actress Sandy Duncan here is just as annoyingly “dizzy” and non-sequitur in her remarks as I remember her to be then.

At least Ralph Nader (so young!) was around to wrest things back from utter silliness to sanity.)

Chess grandmaster and champion Bobby Fischer gives Dick Cavett a quick crash course lesson in chess. What's your favorite chess opening?♟️ Date aired - August 4th, 1972 - The Rolling Stones

THE JOHNNY CARSON SHOW

In happier times…

Watch Bobby’s fingers make short work of a puzzle in 17 seconds. It’s a truly hilarious segment with Carson following up with his own “trick” in the aftermath.

(I remember as a kid spending hours on that type of puzzle and still failing at it!)

AND THEN, WHAT HAPPENED?

Apparently, after “breaking a [ridiculous] ‘UN sanction law’” by playing against Boris Spassky in 1992 in then-Yugoslavia, the USG decided to go after Fischer in earnest.

With a little help from some friends.

How and why so?

Here’s a succinct online post that sums up what happened to Fischer between the 1990s and the mid-2000s:

The chess genius Bobby Fischer and war on terrorism By B. John Zavrel The US chess genius Bobby Fischer in 1971. Today, the 61-year old faces 10 years in jail for playing chess in Belgrade, Yugoslavia in 1992. Bobby Fischer (61), who is considered to be the most brilliant chess player in history, has been arrested in Japan on the request of the US government, ending a 12-year of evading American authorities since 1992. What was his crime? First, a bit of background is needed. In 1972, at the height of the Cold War, Bobby Fischer became a hero for the free world. Only 29 years old at the time, he became world-known by challenging and defeating the world chess champion at the time, Boris Spassky of the Soviet Union. The match, called the "Match of the Century", took place in [Reykjavik], Iceland. In 1992, when the United States under President Bill Clinton invaded the small country of Yugoslavia, bombing it for weeks and weeks as a prelude to similar invasions of Iraq by his successors. There was a rematch scheduled in Yugoslavia with the Russian chess master Boris Spassky. Fischer won the match 10 games to 5, and collected the winning stake of $3 million. Immediately, he was charged by the US with violating UN sanctions. Ever since that time the chess genius has been moving around the word, from country to country, avoiding the US authorities for 8 years of the Clinton administration and 3 years of the George W. Bush administration. Apparently he has spent time in Japan and in the [Philippines]. In 1996 he announced that he gave up chess in its current form, and from then on would play only his own version, called "Fischerandom", in which the pieces on the back line of the board are shuffled by a computer for each match. He said that this would bring fun back into the game, and prevent cheating. It is a mystery, why the Bush administration would make the arrest of a chess genius such a priority at the time of its war against international terrorism. Osama bin Laden is still at large, the war in Iraq is an unprecedented disaster and rumors about the renewal of draft in the United States continue. There is increasing curtailment of freedoms of Americans under the so-called 'Patriot Act', we all know about the horrible scandal of bestial torture of helpless Iraqi prisoners by the US that shocked the world. The world community now knows that the whole case for war on Iraq was based on false pretexts and lies about non-existent nuclear, chemical and biological weapons. The arrest and persecution of Bobby Fischer and attempts by the US government to put him into prison for up to 10 years — for playing chess in Yugoslavia 12 years ago — that small country that we bombed for weeks and weeks, without even declaring a war again it — is this the new face of America for the 21st century? Copyright 2004 West Art, Prometheus 93

Why, indeed, did the Bush government focus so intently on a chess player for this strange supposed “crime” of which he was accused?

And, to the final question in the article, the answer is a resounding ‘Yes!’

And why did they bother with a supposed “crazy person”?

Aren’t “crazies” best left alone? What harm was Fischer doing by playing chess in Yugoslavia?

Don’t governments have bigger and more important fish to fry?

OR:

WAS IT SOMETHING ELSE THAT BOBBY SAID THAT EARNED HIM THE IRE OF THE USG (& SOME USG “FRIENDS”)?

LISTEN:

RADIO INTERVIEW, Baguio, Philippines, January 14, 1999.

Bobby in conversation with Philippines’ Bombo Radyo while he was still in Japan. Bobby is clearly mad as hell about things, and not keeping quiet about it. Also present is the foremost Philippine Chess Grandmaster, Eugene Torre — the first Asian to become an International Grandmaster.

Fischer gets the chance to discuss his stolen belongings and the movie "Searching For Bobby Fischer" and much much more about how the United States (or "jews" rather) obtained his belongings illegally from storage and made movies about him and books and CD-ROMS, all of which he never profited from.

A less-than-fully-accurate transcript of the radio interview is here .

Now, why would Bobby not feel outrage over the theft of his belongings from California, of material he’d carefully collected and preserved over the years?

(Among them, memorabilia of his fond visit with the Marcos family during the senior Pres. Ferdinand Marcos’ administration. Do hold off on mouthing the usual abusive trope of anti-Marcos propaganda that millions around the world have been manipulated into parroting, s'il vous plaît).

During this interview, he also goes off on the state of ISRAEL.

The Filipino hosts can only giggle nervously as they listen to the powerful expressions of truth by Bobby.

BOBBY FISCHER: Truth straight from the horse’s mouth

To be sure, a few of his words could be seen as mere hyperbole w.r.t. the Jews.

Yet, what kind of persecution might he have suffered (one speculates) at the hands of this group for them to draw such intense scorn and hatred from one man? A man who had only ever worked hard at his craft, had never done violence to anyone, was brilliant at what he did, and unlike 99.9% of the people about him, was not about to bend the knee to a powerful group whose name was anathema to public pronouncement — as he could see with crystal clarity so many of these unsettling, “politically incorrect” truths and facts about the real workings of the world that were never spoken of so openly before?

That kind of uncompromising bravery is not easy to come by even today; much less back in then under a full-spectrum dominance of media by this same group.

Chess Grandmaster, Bobby Fischer, Speaks Out Against the Jews Posted on November 12, 2018 Author Eric Karlstrom Bobby Fischer Speaks Out Against the Jews September 26, 2017 Rollie Quaid 24 Comments Renegade Editor’s Note: Bobby Fischer is considered by many to be the greatest chess player of all time. He and his sister Joan were raised by their single mother Regina, who although biologically jewish, did not have any of the jewish privilege. Most of Bobby’s formative years were spent impoverished, living in Brooklyn, where he first learned chess by reading the instructions from a set purchased from a candy store. After his sister gave up on the game, Bobby was forced to play against himself. He was self-taught, without any expensive tutors like many of the other chess champions, but his natural intelligence and dedication to the game enabled him to explode onto the scene. At age 15 he became the youngest grandmaster and the youngest candidate for the World Championship. He won the US Championship at age 20 (1963-’64) with a perfect score, which is still the only time this has happened in the history of the tournament. In 1972 Bobby became an American hero as he beat the USSR’s Boris Spassky, becoming the World Chess Champion in chess’s most legendary matchup. He held onto the title for 3 years, but he refused to defend it in 1975 as he could not come to an agreement over the conditions for the match, so the title was automatically given to his challenger. Bobby would become reclusive after that, but did emerge in 1992 to beat Spassky once again in a rematch. His genius would continue to influence chess, but Bobby had become very disillusioned with the game, and he became convinced that matches were being fixed. Bobby came to hate the American government, which he accurately saw as being controlled by nefarious jews, and was persecuted for his outspoken opposition. His assets were seized, his name was used without ever giving him any royalties, he was imprisoned in Japan, and the once-great American genius was made out to be a crazy kook. Bobby lived out his last few years as an asylum seeker in Iceland before his death in 2008. Many people think he was likely killed for his strong stance against international jewry. This is a collection of quotes from Bobby on the subject, though it is certainly not comprehensive. “There is no United States as people think of it. It’s just a puppet in the Jews’ hands. It’s a plaything for the Jews… The US government and American Jewry are virtually interchangeable… They’re lying bastards. Jews were always lying bastards throughout their history. They’re a filthy, dirty, disgusting, vile, criminal people… They’re just unbelievably wicked… ” (Bombo Radyo, Philippines, September 11, 2001) “America is totally under control of the Jews, you know. I mean, look what they’re doing in Yugoslavia… The Secretary of State [then Madeleine Albright] and the Secretary of Defense [then William S. Cohen] are dirty Jews. ” (Philippines radio, May 24, 1999) “First of all, we have to understand what communism is. I mean, to me, real communism, the Soviet communism, is basically a mask for Bolshevism, which is a mask for Judaism.” (Press Conference, September 1 1992) “My main interest right now is to expose the Jews. This is a lot bigger than me. They’re not just persecuting me. This is not just my struggle, I’m not just doing this for myself… This is life and death for the world. These God-damn Jews have to be stopped. They’re a menace to the whole world.” “What is going on is I am being persecuted night and day by the Jews for telling it like it is… They want to put me in jail, they’re robbing me of everything I have; they’re continuously lying about me. I’ve had enough… ” (Radio Interview, March 10 1999) “I have a crazy quirk, Eugene. I like to say what I think. And if you’re gonna work for the Jews, you can no longer say what you think. You can’t say the holocaust never happened, for example. That is an absolute no-no. You can’t say that circumcision is a crime. There are so many things you cannot say once you get on the Jewish bandwagon. … There used to be a lot of people like me, but little by little the Jewish spirit seems to be conquering all.” (Speaking to Eugene Torre on Bombo Radyo Philippines, May 24 1999) “I would rather be free in my mind, and be locked up in a prison cell, than to be a coward and not be able to say what I want.” (Radio Interview, May 24 1999) “The latest thing they’ve done is I had some stuff in storage back in Pasadena for 12 years, spent a fortune on storage fees, a fortune on safes… and the Jews in America have just gone and grabbed it all… You know, up until now they [the Jews] have more or less been satisfied to kind of attack my name, to exploit my name, to violate my rights, to violate my intellectual property rights, to violate my contracts. Now, this is a new level. They’re just stealing my belongings. Stuff worth millions, they just went and stole it. ” (Calypso Radio, Hungary) “The Jews don ’t want me to succeed in any of my projects. They want me to be a failure. They want to utterly destroy my reputation for all time. Jews are vicious rats. America is just a Jew country. They’re a bunch of crooks there. The Jews control everything and everybody. ” (Bombo Radyo, Philippines) “(They persecute me) because I beat the Jews in chess. I beat them badly too, I beat them very badly… Plus, on top of that I exposed them as cheating in chess. As outright crooks. Plus, I exposed the Holocaust as never having happened. Totally made up. The Jews are… liars. There is not a shred of truth to this Holocaust. ” “Jews are antisocial, destructive, intolerant, mean-spirited, deceitful, et cetera. They wish to destroy, rule and kill, rob whoever gets in their way. To facilitate them getting what they want, they have developed a perverted, unnatural, destructive, evil lifestyle. Even though they live off the non-Jews as parasites, they still hate them and wish to destroy them. Jews hate nature and the natural order, because it’s pure and beautiful, and also because it’s bigger and stronger than they are, and they feel that they cannot fully control it. Nature’s beauty and harmony stands in stark contrast to their squalidness and ugliness, and that makes them hate it all the more. ’ “Jews are destroyers. They are anti-humans. The anti-human Jew hates and wants to destroy all non-Jews. He will also destroy even other Jews who are less destructive and evil than he is, if they get in his way. Apparently, the wickedness of the Jew is genetically based. Jews are destroyers. They are anti-humans. By the act of circumcision, the Jew shows his hatred towards nature and the natural order. By this bloody, cruel, senseless act, he shows his cruelty and sadism, and that he will stop at nothing to obtain his ends. Surely the Jews are also behind the Islamic circumcision, which serves as an ideal cover and distraction from their own wickedness in this regard. Jews are truly anti-human and anti-nature. ” “Jews are intensely selfish, intolerant and antisocial. They are full of hate, greed, malice. Naturally, other people, i.e. the non- Jews, don’t like being bulldozed aside, robbed and murdered by the Jews, and will sooner or later resist. That is where the lies and deceit of the Jews come into place. ” “No lie is too big for a Jew, no lie is too small… Jews live by lying, and die with coming in contact with the truth.” “They’re lying bastards. Jews were always lying bastards throughout their history. They’re a filthy, dirty, disgusting, vile, criminal people. ” “I think that the Jews would like to eat me… I think they’ve got eating Fischer on their minds. They hate my guts. Or maybe they love my guts. ” “Circumcision is a crime. The Jews say they know better than millions of years of evolution… The only road to sanity for the Jews is to admit that circumcision is a crime. ” “The Jews are not fighters. They have miserable bodies. They’re cunning like rats. ” “I don’t think there’ll be any (world) peace until these Jews are dealt with. These people are animals, they’re just bastards, y’know. Absolute animals. ” “The US government and American Jewry are virtually interchangeable. ” “Morphy was really the world champion. That’s also a Jewish conspiracy, because he was a Catholic and they tried to say he wasn’t the world champion so they could promote Steinitz, who was a Jew, as the first world champion… There was a huge conspiracy against Paul Morphy… And nobody compared to Paul Morphy. Obviously the Jews have an insane hatred toward him.” (On the great 19th century American chess player, Paul Morphy). “Almost everyone who has been around me turned out to be a secret agent working for the Jews, working for the CIA… The Jews have planted so many of their Jew agents and CIA rats all around me. So many people… girlfriends, lawyers, everybody almost, turned out to be working for the CIA and the Jews. Unbelievable but true.” “My basic thesis is that the Jews are a criminal people, and the Jews completely control the United States, and the Jews are using the United States as a vehicle to take over the world. ” “I’d like to see all Jews be lesbians and homos. That would solve the problem with the Jews. There’d be no more Jews, no? ” “They are jealous of me in every way. They’re jealous of my talent, they’re jealous of my looks, they’re jealous of my potency, they’re jealous of my chess. They’re just jealous bastards. They are ugly, they are jealous…’’ [NOTE: Emphasis added - TL]

“I HATE CHESS.”

In this, one of his later interviews, he says that he “hates chess!”

Why did he say thus?

What was “Fischerandom” — the variation on chess that he came up with, referred to in the article cited above?

I think Bobby just got bored with regular chess since he knew absolutely everything about it, and just looked for a way to liven things up a bit!

Japan in 2005:

My gosh, in true Bobby Fischer fashion, he was never one to mince words!

Listen to what he has to say about Koizumi of Japan — among other things.

(See below video for transcript.)

(24 Mar 2005) SHOTLIST

1. SOUNDBITE: (English) Bobby Fischer, former world chess champion: Q: "How does it feel to be free?" "Great, great." 2. SOUNDBITE: (English) Bobby Fischer, former world chess champion: "Totally illegal. This was not an arrest, it was a kidnapping, because the charges that the Japanese charged me with are total nonsense. They said I illegally entered Japan on April 15 with an invalid passport. It's nonsense. My passport was perfectly good. They have never explained what they are talking about. They gave me a letter from the US Embassy in the Pillippines with no signature, no address, no envelop, no receipt, nothing. This is what the case is all about. A letter with no signature, a photocopy of a letter. There is no case. It's total nonsense. This was a kidnapping. Totally illegal from day one. Bush does not respect law. He just calls people a ..... enemy combatant. It's like in the comics, you know. Like Billy Batson used to say 'Shazam' and he becomes Captain Marvel. He just says enemy combatant, now you have no legal rights. It's a farce. It's the same with this kidnapping. Absolutely no legality to it. It's just my misfortune that this idiot Koizumi, this bastard, is like a close friend of Bush and he's willing to do anything that Bush tells him." Q: "You were saying you thought the government of Japan is kind of corrupt or....." "Yes, yes, Koizumi in particular. This man is mentally ill, there's no question he's mentally ill in my opinion. He told Bush, 'I want you, I need you, I love you'. This is in the newspapers, the Japanese papers. I've never heard of a politician prostrating himself like this before another politician, openly. Normally when you are a stooge like Koizumi you will try to hide it, right. But this guy is openly a stooge. He's sick, he's a sick bastard. This was absolutely cooked up between Bush and Koizumi, no question about that. Behind Bush were the Jews, telling him what to do, then Bush was telling telling Koizumi what to do." 3. SOUNDBITE: (English) Bobby Fischer, former world chess champion: "First of all the United States is an illegitimate country, just like Israel, it has no right to exist. That country, the United States, belongs to the Red Man, the American Indian."

BOBBY & THE SELF-IMPORTANT SCIENTIST-ENTREPRENEUR

And then, there’s this.

Not sure how Bobby put up with the insufferable Kári Stefánsson. Kári’s German-sounding but actually Icelandic accent grates on me, can’t explain why; could be the superior tone he exudes.

Seems that Bobby was trying to work out a deal with “big shot” Kári, a biopharma founder who thought so highly of himself that he talks to Bobby here with such irritating condescension, dropping esoteric psychiatric terms to impress the “ignorant” Fischer, dismissing out of hand all of Bobby’s valid concerns about many things, and stating unequivocally that the chess genius is “out of control.”

The only thing missing is a physical finger-wagging at the “naughty boy”.

Through it all, Bobby never capitulates: he stands by his assertions, all while being respectful of his host. He even shows a sense of humor that is nonexistent in the dead-serious Stefánsson. Yet, the Icelander goes mum when Bobby throws out a legitimate question. Hats off to Bobby here — clearly, the bigger person in the room!

Excerpt from this source .

READ:

Of course, the show host in the story above* had to grovel in apology to the group he had “hurt” by quoting Fischer’s critical words.

The group that claims eternal victimhood while severely punishing anyone who dares criticize them.

WITH 20/20 HINDSIGHT, THEN, ONE MUST PONDER THE FOLLOWING QUESTIONS WHEN LISTENING TO or READING BOBBY’S COMMENTS :

Was anything Fischer said about Bush, the US government, Israel, or the Jews (in general) completely dishonest and untrue?

TODAY:

Do not many today see the USA as the greatest exponent of terrorism — especially after the messes this neo-imperialist power has thus far created in Southeast Asia (Korea, Vietnam, the Philippines, etc.) and the Middle East?

Do not many consider Jewish influence today in politics (via AIPAC) and media as a pernicious thing, and not exactly beneficial to the host nations’ people? Especially after the clearly proven genocide of the Palestinians in Gaza by Israel, and the obvious Jewish hold over Hollywood, the publishing, entertainment and media industries (where you are called “antisemitic” and ‘canceled’ if you dare speak out against them and even state the fact that they do own these sectors — strangely proving your point)?

.

I think that a US government persecution case against Bobby for merely “playing chess” had to be made up, and thence him labeled “insane” for his vehement denouncements of the US administrations that hounded him, and of “the Jews” whom he’d distrusted for a long while now.

With that perceptive and penetrating gaze that he’d applied to the chessboard, Bobby could see exactly what was going on in the world. He could tell quite easily how the real powers worked behind the scenes (even, or especially, in chess, I surmise) all those decades ago, even before the internet became a ubiquitous source of information.

Remember that all this was happening decades before the real nature of Jewish Zionists, for one, and Talmudism, for another, was revealed to all and sundry on social media. Especially so in their subjugating and tyrannizing of the Palestinians that has been writ large in Gaza in the last year. The 2023-2024 (and ongoing) genocide has finally roused the rest of the mentally dazed, ignorant and propagandized world to the deep, unconscionable evil that the Jews in Israel (at least) have been truly capable of. (That the world governments at large do not and will not do anything to stop it speaks volumes on this group’s power in blackmail and banking, etc..)

As for the dominating Jewish influence on the US government, Bobby grasped this fact way before the rest of us had the foggiest notion of it. Only the likes of Georgia Representative Cynthia McKinney had seen and bravely stood up alone in Congress to this abomination back then.

Is it to be denied that the chess grandmaster sector has also been dominated by Jews, including those players in the Soviet Union?

To be sure, no one of similar international stature speaks like Bobby today on such things, with no forked tongue.

No one!

The world lost a brave soul with the passing of Bobby Fischer some twenty years ago now.

As the increasingly popular quip goes:

“They will call you an ‘antisemite,’ but never a liar.”

(No idea of its origin or provenance, but it certainly rings true.)

WATCH:

ENJOY THIS fine portrait by Mike Wallace from the ‘good old days’

60 MINUTES .

In 1972, Mike Wallace profiled the infamous Bobby Fischer, who was then only 29 years old and training for a Cold War showdown against Russian Boris Spassky.

All I can say at this moment two decades removed is:

THANK YOU, Bobby Fischer, for speaking truth to power; for retaining your integrity, despite what “they” all did to try to shut you up, to deprive you of lucrative financial opportunities, to outright steal your property and belongs, and to smear your good name.

History will be the final arbiter of this ultimate “race” for the Truth.

(I also remain suspicious about the real circumstances of his untimely passing.)

REQUIESCAT IN PACE. 🕯️CHESS CHAMP & GRANDMASTER

♚ Robert James Fischer ♚

Mar 9, 1943 - Jan 17, 2008

CODA:

JUST one more piece of evidence supporting Bobby’s contention about the Zionist/Jewish controlling USG, which he’d expressed all those decades ago.

This tweet was just posted a couple of days ago.

https://x.com/DanielLMcAdams/status/1877573949929738693

A PIVOT:

Annnnddd… What’s this???

Is this claim a new one to you, as it was to me — about a supposed reason for Princess Diana’s murder???

(Of course, it’s just one MI-5 member’s opinion; but going further afield now, am also wondering if Edward VIII’s prewar German sympathies had something to do with his abdication from the British throne.

But I am just a nutty tinfoil hatter, as you all know.

[And yet, listen to this one, too, describing the typical Mo$$ad MO in false flag events to create chaos and gain sympathy for victimhood status.] )

adams.delights A post shared by @adams.delights

THUS:

As they clearly exist today as such a force for so much evil in the world, we are thus exhorted to lead them out of their diabolical mindset and actions, and pray for the conversion of the Jews !.

For our battle is primary a spiritual one against these forces of evil.

🙏🏼 🙏🏼 🙏🏼

Leave a comment