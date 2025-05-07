Black smoke = we haven’t yet got a Pope.

Check in again tomorrow morning via the video feed below for the next round of voting by the Conclave!

As one Vatican media person wryly observed, “We are all just staring at a chimney for hours, you know.”

I so love the traditions of the Catholic Church!

Appreciate Bishop Robert Barron’s wise and nuanced comments on this whole process, here:

For now, there is anticipation, excitement and anxiety all at once. And it’s not just Catholics who are watching developments with keen interest.

Keep up the prayers, people!

🌹❤️🌟🕯️🙏🏼

