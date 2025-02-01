Another fine country-and-western tune just dropped!

Fresh from the studios of our friends at Duck Street!

But beware — this music can be addicting!

The video seems to comprise a few news clips played on a loop.

Most of all, just listen lightly, let the words flow, without a need to react … There’s some clever humour in them, too … You may just find yourself swaying and dancing to the delightful tune and gorgeous harmonies perfected by this band.

I know that I’m going to be listening to this track again and again, just for its irresistible musical hooks and catchy rhythms!

And it wasn’t even born in Nashville.

(Or was it? I’ve actually no idea where the mysterious outfit called Duck Street Studios is based!)

My thoughts on the topic at hand?

I tend to agree with the concept of Protestants being aligned with Jews. And lots of assertions in the song. Truth can be painful and hard to take. But don’t shoot me … yet! 😄

I believe that conversion can happen only by the grace of God, and when a person’s heart is open, humble, seeking truth, and vulnerable; at a moment when the soul is ready for change, at just the right time. It’s different for each of us.

I do pray for the conversion of all Protestants and Jews (especially the Jews!) to the One True Faith. 🙏🏼

(Have I said that I so love this song, and not just for the words?)

