Featuring the great Austrian conductor, Herbert von Karajan (1908-1989), and the Vienna Philharmonic. Karajan was known for the precision, discipline and clarity of his sound.

At the helm of this film was one of the Nouvelle Vague (French New Wave) directors, Henri-Georges Clouzot. [Clouzot is known for two of the finest, edge-of-your-seat thrillers, The Wages of Fear (1953) and Les Diaboliques (1955).]

Enjoy this peek into how a conductor prepares an orchestra for a formal studio recording.

Herbert von Karajan rehearsing Schumann's 4th Symphony

with the Wiener Philharmoniker

Recorded in Vienna, in November 1965.

When I was a dumb kid, I always wondered what useful purpose did the fellow standing at the podium in front of the orchestra, waving his baton hither and thither, serve? The ignorance of childhood can sometimes be so charming.

On conductors:

“He has to know exactly what he’s doing, from the point of view of the composer, first of all. And to be in complete command of the forces that he has in front of him.

He has to convince the men and women who are playing in the orchestra that, if there are six, seven, eight, or eighty, ninety, or a hundred-fifty, he knows more than all of them put together.”

— Isaac Stern, violinist (source).

Leave a comment