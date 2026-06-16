. . . and increasingly so, for more than just the last decade, having first been diagnosed with a similar condition more than two decades ago.

FULL REPOST:

[Apologies for having posted the wrong text earlier!]

When I was 4 I would frequently be overcome by an overwhelming urge that required me to immediately drop my pants and release my bowels by the nearest tree.

As you can imagine, this led to a number of very awkward situations for my parents, who had to explain why their child was acting like Tarzan. Apparently ‘normal’ kids don’t this sort of thing.

It wasn’t until I was eight years old that I learned I was allergic to gluten. This is a death sentence at the age of eight. It meant no more cake at birthday parties, ice cream cones were suddenly illegal, and I never again got to experience the sweet taste of Pringles or Goldfish or Oreos or KitKats or French Toast or… I could go on. The trauma was real.

But I did stop pooping on trees, so there were some upsides.

About a decade after my diagnosis, Celiac Disease became a household name. Every restaurant in America now has a gluten-free menu, and I’m pretty sure in some college circles gluten intolerance is considered a sexual identity. A restaurant owner recently asked me if I was “white girl gluten free” or “deathly allergic”.

Despite militantly avoiding wheat, over the years my allergy symptoms got worse. The smallest amount of exposure turned into a sick day, chaining me to within a 5 foot radius of the bathroom. And I considered myself one of the lucky ones. I once spoke to a hair dresser who said she blacked out for a few hours after eating pizza.

And imagine if I had been born anytime otherthan the last 30 years? Before the early 2000s, finding gluten free alternatives would have been harder than finding a Christian at Burning Man. In fact, when I really thought about it, I was blessed to be born in modern day America! Any other timeline in history and my genetics would have been flushed down the toilet.

My soul would never even have made it to Heaven. I’d have keeled over in fits of stomach pains taking communion at Church. Imagine that. I was allergic to the sacrament of salvation. The all knowing God himself chose bread to transubstantiate his body probably because it is a universal sign of nutrition, and there I was allergic to God. That’s enough to make you an atheist.

There is, of course, another explanation to all this.

What if I wasn’t the historical anomaly, but that the historical anomaly was my environment. What if I was completely normal, it was the bread that was abnormal.

What if I had been born 2000 years ago and when I ate bread I was actually completely fine? What if I could eat wheat, but I just had to do it in a small European village instead of at Pizza Hut?

Enter the culprit.

American food production is awash in chemical solvents used with the sole intention of running a Vietnam-style Agent Orange armageddon on weeds, bugs, and other pests. Unsurprisingly, this stuff doesn’t just go away when we harvest these crops and eat them.

Glyphosate is one of the best examples. It’s the grim reaper of the plant world, invented primarily to remove any unwanted plants and weeds from the garden. But many farmers also spray it on harvested crops too!

This lovely invention of modern history is known to cause massive bloating in livestock, and I’ve even heard it can literally explode the stomachs of some bugs. The issues impacting livestock exposed to glyphosate are nearly identical to the issues I face when eating an American hamburger.

But I don’t suffer these same problems when eating wheat in places like Italy.

Europe has extreme restrictions on glyphosate use, and Italy has effectively banned it. I can eat bread in Italy with the gusto of a raccoon sifting through an alleyway garbage can. And I feel fine afterwards.

I’ve concluded that I’m not actually allergic to the most common and important carb on planet Earth, I just have the audacity to be unable to digest an industrial murder chemical. Shame on me.

But here’s the kicker, glyphosate is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the crap that is added to American food. Other terrible additives include citric acid, food colorings, carrageenan, seed oils, soy butters, preservatives, titanium dioxide, corn syrup, potassium bromate… the list goes on and on and on.

Like, for instance, it is a common practice in America to CHLORINATE CHICKENS.

My family has eaten as organic and ingredient simple as possible over the last four or five years. We don’t eat processed food, we use chemical free cookware, and we are super picky with what we eat at restaurants. We pay 2-3x what a typical family pays on “normal American food” in order to eat these “healthy” options in the US. We are so militant about it that people describe our behavior back to us as an exotic personality trait akin to religious zealotry.

And we still fail. The problem is that our herculean effort to control for the end output of what we eat cannot possibly control for the chain of processes that go into that final output. The truth is that America is so covered in chemicals and synthetic ingredients that EVERYTHING is at least a little contaminated.

Here’s a great example: basically every wild fish found in any river in America is contaminated with some sort of industrial chemical. These contaminated male fish are growing female body parts and laying eggs (true story). If it’s in the water supply, it’s in our organic, all-natural tomato as well.

I’m scared to imagine what these chemicals could do to my son.

These issues also exist in Europe, but on a more muted scale. Unfortunately nowhere is safe, but in America it feels like an impossible uphill battle. You lose before you can even start. And the daily stress of trying to eat healthy creates its own issues.

Instead of making crazy restrictive diets a personality trait we need massive reform around our food culture.

It may sound hyperbolic to say this, but my family and I are allergic to the United States. Most of us are. It’s taken me years of fighting indigestion and weird medical ailments to get to this point, and the conclusion to me is clear:

I am not a weed and I refuse to be treated like one.