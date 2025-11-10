Edward Pentin @EdwardPentin In 1959 the BBC asked this Sheffield gentleman what was worrying him. His answer has only become more relevant.

THAT was the plan all along, with the deployment of social engineering after the Second World War, made easier by the technological advances in mass media and broadcasting, all across the world.

And, here we are, now entering this dystopia, with the kind of evil future transhumanists want for the rest of us.

And many even wanting it, too!

Pray that in this most sinful world, more hearts are converted back to God.

Now the law entered in that sin might abound. And where sin abounded, grace did more abound.

