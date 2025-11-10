BBC Clip, 1959
In 1959 the BBC asked this Sheffield gentleman what was worrying him. His answer has only become more relevant.
Source.
THAT was the plan all along, with the deployment of social engineering after the Second World War, made easier by the technological advances in mass media and broadcasting, all across the world.
And, here we are, now entering this dystopia, with the kind of evil future transhumanists want for the rest of us.
And many even wanting it, too!
Pray that in this most sinful world, more hearts are converted back to God.
They definitely wanted to disrupt and or sever people’s connection to God, The Creator, Higher Power or what have you. One of the way they accomplished this was by ramping up the use of technology in everyone’s lives though the use of a computer, then through smart phones and tablets. Then they can control the messaging and how people think. Now ChatGPT, Grok and what have you, can serve as your God!