Bangles' "Eternal Flame" Refreshed in a New Live Duet.

Source . (Video off to highlight the music.)

I never really gave much credit to this tune back in the day, when it was a hit single sung by Susanna Hoffs (with the Bangles). It felt too ‘mawkish’ and ‘corny’.

It’s now given fresh life in this live recording by two young Filipino singers, Katrina Velarde and Gigi de Lana, both of whom can be belters in their own right. Here, they each know to tone it down in order to create a lovely vocal blend in this duet. The harmonies are a nice touch, as is the novel arrangement.

Appreciating this song more now, with this cover version. Is it just my dotage at work? 😆

(Frankly, the sound engineering could’ve boosted the vocals more, as the harsh thud of the drums obscures the voices a bit. Still… a nice listen.)

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