When I first saw this film in 1986, it left scant impression upon me at the time..

In the long interim, I had returned to the faith.

Only many decades later did I begin to understand the story that “The Mission” told. Only then could I justifiably marvel at the astonishing accomplishments of these intrepid Jesuit missionaries armed (ordinarily) with just their catechetical books, their brains, their bravery and zeal in these strange, dangerous, unexplored lands with a potentially hostile people and a most treacherous geography.

For the historical context, the Indians in the Spanish missions here just happened to be caught up in the geopolitical wars and rivalries of the most powerful countries at the time — Spain and Portugal — as explained in this review. It’s far from a perfect film, but it’s one that’s hard to ignore and not be moved by.

TRAILER:

THE FULL MOVIE:

(This one is “Free with ads” - the older linked video was struck out for “copyright claim” by some outfit)

(What happened to the order in later centuries is another story. Yet, even today, there remain a few, excellent Jesuits of prominence such as Fr Mitch Pacwa, who embody the highest ideals of the group.

Note: I do not suffer those fools gladly who label the Jesuits as just another secret cabal behind everything wrong in the world today.)

