Unjected Resister
Jun 8, 2024

Hi TL, Do you know about Homeboy Industries in L.A.? It is a phenomenal outreach program started by Father Gregory Boyle in 1988 in one of the worst ganglands of L.A. I believe Father Boyle is of the Jesuit order. Through his Faith, Love, perseverance, courage and dedication he has built a program that has changed the lives of thousands.

About 15 years ago I had the true honor to hear him speak in a small group setting, meet him, and purchase his first book, Tattoos on the Heart, a great read that tells the true story of how he started his ministry in an incredibly dangerous part of L.A.

homeboyindustries.org is a good link to google.

Blessings to you.

