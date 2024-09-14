Back to the (Happy) Past with MAGA?
Nicole Shanahan posts an enigmatic short video on social media.
This is cleverly done propaganda.
Close your eyes, and you’ll think you were taken back to the 1950s or early ‘60s, watching another of those black-and-white, inoffensive, optimistic educational films that would be shown in your elementary or high school class.
Click to watch → LINK.
It met with RFK Jr’s public approval.
What do you think?
.
.
.
.
.
.
What do I think?
Seems like a likable clip. On the surface, anyway.
Yet, the ersatz homey, unobtrusive background music and slightly out-of-focus, slow-mo photography coupled with a detached-sounding narrator with a quasi-robotic cadence also feels to me as some kind of mockery.
Or is it part of some odd ritual? A symbolic item?
What is the purpose of this video short?
And, who are they, really—these “MAGA” people? Did you learn anything about them here? This short clip doesn’t really say, or expound on that.
So, I don’t know if this is good or bad for the “MAGA (Make America Great Again) people.”
(On the other hand, I may be reading way too much into stuff, too!)
It's tongue in cheek, yes- it is a spoof on David Attenborough's show. Check it out and you'll see. I think that makes it funnier.
Teresa - I look at the replies to see the effect. This provides me with an insight to understand the motive. Remember Biden going off the rails in Philadelphia saying that the MAGA movement is terrorist which along with the Jan 6 debacle planted demented ideas that Trump supporters are lawless pea brained yahoos who never think and, even worse don’t care. I was in DC on J6 and that was not the case by a long shot.
So yes Nicole is putting up what could be considered a psyop. By it’s more about deprogramming TDS victims than brainwashing them.