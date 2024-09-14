An Observer’s Substack

An Observer’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A.M.'s avatar
A.M.
Sep 15

It's tongue in cheek, yes- it is a spoof on David Attenborough's show. Check it out and you'll see. I think that makes it funnier.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by An Observer (Teresa L)
Jeff Schreiber's avatar
Jeff Schreiber
Sep 15

Teresa - I look at the replies to see the effect. This provides me with an insight to understand the motive. Remember Biden going off the rails in Philadelphia saying that the MAGA movement is terrorist which along with the Jan 6 debacle planted demented ideas that Trump supporters are lawless pea brained yahoos who never think and, even worse don’t care. I was in DC on J6 and that was not the case by a long shot.

So yes Nicole is putting up what could be considered a psyop. By it’s more about deprogramming TDS victims than brainwashing them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by An Observer (Teresa L) and others
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 AnObserver
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture