Going out on a limb here.

Three possibilities to be considered for that ‘incident’ (need I even mention it?):

It happened exactly as the news said it did.

Or, it didn’t happen at all, and it was all done by AI.

Or, it’s a mix of both — it did happen, AI was also used, and we’re not told exactly what happened; we are left uncertain and confused as to what is real, and what isn’t.

Other than the vanishingly few remaining critical thinkers writing things like this, this, this, and these (getting rare on social media these days), absolutely everyone else, of all political and religious stripes, is participating in the current theatrical program with gusto, running all over the place with the “official story,” and never going one mini-step beyond the shallowly “crazy conspiratorial” question: “Who did this?” Or else, asking all kinds of wrong questions, and going completely AWOL on the crucial meta-question of the whole mess.

And once more, it’s wall-to-wall coverage on both mainstream, so-called “alternative,” and social media, including a few individuals whom I thought would have paused a bit to ask some basic questions and not accept all premises presented in highly emotional fashion by “influencers” and media mavens.

Everyone has been seizing upon this ‘incident’ and making hay from it. No need to ignore a hot story that can advance one’s (or one’s handlers’?) respective pet cause and agenda, knowing that the topic will collect many eyeballs and clicks. (From both normies and bots?)

The ‘best’ (or worst?) might perhaps be this unhinged rant by a Congress critter.

And if you scan social media, you’d think a President was killed — no, assassinated.

And, by the way, why is that word being used here? Was the alleged ‘victim’ a world leader, or someone of real (or overtly pretend-thus) authority, power and influence?

Thankfully, in real life, there’s only the rare person in my circle who has even bothered to mention anything about it.

So, no one in the cocooned world of noisy, hectic, emotion-driven social media is even talking now about the Israeli attack on the Hamas negotiating group in Qatar; the still-ongoing Gaza massacre we (our corrupt leaders, that is) are funding and abetting, and that proceeds apace — beyond belief; and the Epstein file names that the brave whistleblowers were vowing to release, supported by Representatives TMassie and MTGreen. Just to name a few other topics of truly vital interest.

Or, the daily updates posted by this courageous cleric helping to run the sole Catholic church in Gaza. That one deliberately attacked by Israel, who has already killed a handful of innocents in that wee parish, which has been sheltering a few hundred souls within its walls.

Thank goodness for the likes of this genuine, on-the-ground journalist, who has not stopped covering stories that truly inform but are never touched by legacy media.

And anyone else who continues to look askance at all these developments but doesn’t get caught up in the “spin cycle” of manufactured and manipulated “news”, and first examines the facts soberly while not letting his emotions run rampant.

The general reactions feel sort of like the worst of “COVID” all over again.

Or, we few skeptical others the raving lunatics in this world of the New Normal?

(If anyone knows of a few other posts/writers that see beyond the second-tier MKUltra programmed reactions w.r.t. this story, please be so kind as to share that info in the comments.)

Just shooting the breeze on a Friday evening.

And just because I love this song at this time, with its truth-filled lyrics, glorious harmonies and catchy rhythms, am leaving this here.

