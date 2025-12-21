Astonishing That These Music Videos are All Still Up on the "Tube"! | Meet IYAH MAY-a Genuine Protest Singer-Musician for Our Times.
What's more is that she is a medical doctor, too!
She bravely names names, and all the changes in our lives that are being imposed from on high, with no one’s consent or desire.
She calls out the “COVID” “virus” “pandemic,” the Gaza genocide, the digital ID prison, the pervasive fear-mongering, etc. etc. — all familiar to anyone who’s been awake, informed and resisting at least since 2020. Astonishing knowledge and understanding of what’s happening in our world for one so young.
She is a musician from Australia, IYAH MAY.
Here’s something I didn’t know about Iyah May, too:
Her fearless approach is shaped by her unique perspective as a qualified medical doctor, having worked on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
From her official bio:
Iyah May is an Australian alt-pop artist, medical doctor, and rising global voice known for capturing the spirit of the times with rich melodies and razor-sharp lyrics.
One of the vanishingly few doctors who went through the years-long indoctrination system but came out on the other side still fully aware of the truth, of right and wrong,
Pay attention to the knowing lyrics.
What’s great is that the tunes she sings are hook-filled and easy to sing along with.
You ain’t gettin’ this sort of truth from the mainstream media, that’s for sure.
[NOTE: Some occasional crudeness in imagery and language, perhaps. Not my style, but the messages are also important in this, our crazy world.]
Iyah May - Good Citizen - Music Video
Premiered Dec 18, 2025 #truth #freedom #explore
Thank you to everyone who’s been getting behind this song and my music with me.
This song has reached over 12 million people in just 13 days, and none of it came from industry backing, labels, managers, or big budgets.
It came from you.
I’m a small town Aussie girl who never expected anyone to care about my songs and yet here we are, watching something fan-driven turn into a global moment.
This video is:
100% self-funded
Fully independent
Made with my best mates
Built on belief, not permission
Music and art matter. They remind us who we are, keep our inner child alive, and give meaning to a world that desperately needs it.
Thank you for walking this path with me.
Thank you for believing in music that tells the truth.
Written by: lyah May, Danny Duke
Performed by: lyah May
Produced by my amazing producers: Danny Duke, Chunkyluv
Video & Edits by the crazy talented @ThurstonPhotoTV
Mixed by: Danny Duke
Mastered by: Chunkyluv
Written for: You
[H/T: Craig Nelsen.]
Iyah May Everything’s Fine Lyric Music Video
Aug 18, 2025
#truth #freedom #newartist
Iyah May is an Australian alt-pop artist, medical doctor, and rising global voice known for capturing the spirit of the times with rich melodies and razor- sharp lyrics. She first gained attention with her viral song Karmageddon — a poetic takedown of media manipulation, celebrity idolatry and political division.
After refusing to alter her lyrics, Iyah’s management contract was withdrawn. She chose to become independent and self-funded — a bold move that only amplified her reach. Karmageddon hit #1 on iTunes Australia, reached the Top 20 globally, and charted on Spotify’s Viral 50 across multiple countries. Shot on a $5 thrift-store camera, the video racked up over 3 million views in a month, landed in YouTube’s Top 100 Music Videos, and inspired fan covers celebrating her lyrical courage.
To Iyah, the mission is simple: speak the truth and bring healing through art.
Her new song Everything’s Fine continues this mission- a deeply personal reflection wrapped in more lyrical irony and ear worms.
Written by: lyah May, Danny Duke, Chunkyluv
Performed by: lyah May
Produced by: Danny Duke, Chunkyluv
Video By: @ThurstonPhotoTV
Edited By: @ThurstonPhotoTV & lyah May
Makeup by: Amber Shay
Mixed by: Danny Duke
Mastered by: Chunkyluv
#truth #freedom #viralmusic #iyahmay #viral #news #indiepopmusic
→ The song that started it all:
Iyah May Karmageddon Lyric Music Video
Dec 18, 2024
"I feel Working Class Hero is a critique of how institutions shape people to comply in schools, workplaces, media, government etc. Decades later, the same dynamics are still playing out through tech monopolies, political theatre and manufactured division. It’s relevant because the power structures he pointed to never went away. If anything, this message is even more relevant now."
And:
