She bravely names names, and all the changes in our lives that are being imposed from on high, with no one’s consent or desire.

She calls out the “COVID” “virus” “pandemic,” the Gaza genocide, the digital ID prison, the pervasive fear-mongering, etc. etc. — all familiar to anyone who’s been awake, informed and resisting at least since 2020. Astonishing knowledge and understanding of what’s happening in our world for one so young.

She is a musician from Australia, IYAH MAY.

Here’s something I didn’t know about Iyah May, too:

Her fearless approach is shaped by her unique perspective as a qualified medical doctor, having worked on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

From her official bio:

Iyah May is an Australian alt-pop artist, medical doctor, and rising global voice known for capturing the spirit of the times with rich melodies and razor-sharp lyrics.

One of the vanishingly few doctors who went through the years-long indoctrination system but came out on the other side still fully aware of the truth, of right and wrong,

Pay attention to the knowing lyrics.

What’s great is that the tunes she sings are hook-filled and easy to sing along with.

You ain’t gettin’ this sort of truth from the mainstream media, that’s for sure.

[NOTE: Some occasional crudeness in imagery and language, perhaps. Not my style, but the messages are also important in this, our crazy world.]

Iyah May - Good Citizen - Music Video

Premiered Dec 18, 2025 #truth #freedom #explore

Thank you to everyone who’s been getting behind this song and my music with me.



This song has reached over 12 million people in just 13 days, and none of it came from industry backing, labels, managers, or big budgets.

It came from you.



I’m a small town Aussie girl who never expected anyone to care about my songs and yet here we are, watching something fan-driven turn into a global moment.



This video is:

100% self-funded

Fully independent

Made with my best mates

Built on belief, not permission



Music and art matter. They remind us who we are, keep our inner child alive, and give meaning to a world that desperately needs it.



Thank you for walking this path with me.

Thank you for believing in music that tells the truth.



Written by: lyah May, Danny Duke

Performed by: lyah May

Produced by my amazing producers: Danny Duke, Chunkyluv

Video & Edits by the crazy talented ​⁠​⁠ ‪@ThurstonPhotoTV‬

Mixed by: Danny Duke

Mastered by: Chunkyluv

Written for: You

Iyah May Everything’s Fine Lyric Music Video

Aug 18, 2025 #news #truth #viralmusic

#truth #freedom #newartist



Iyah May is an Australian alt-pop artist, medical doctor, and rising global voice known for capturing the spirit of the times with rich melodies and razor- sharp lyrics. She first gained attention with her viral song Karmageddon — a poetic takedown of media manipulation, celebrity idolatry and political division.



After refusing to alter her lyrics, Iyah’s management contract was withdrawn. She chose to become independent and self-funded — a bold move that only amplified her reach. Karmageddon hit #1 on iTunes Australia, reached the Top 20 globally, and charted on Spotify’s Viral 50 across multiple countries. Shot on a $5 thrift-store camera, the video racked up over 3 million views in a month, landed in YouTube’s Top 100 Music Videos, and inspired fan covers celebrating her lyrical courage.



To Iyah, the mission is simple: speak the truth and bring healing through art.



Her new song Everything’s Fine continues this mission- a deeply personal reflection wrapped in more lyrical irony and ear worms.





Written by: lyah May, Danny Duke, Chunkyluv

Performed by: lyah May

Produced by: Danny Duke, Chunkyluv

Video By: ​⁠​⁠ ‪@ThurstonPhotoTV‬

Edited By: ​⁠ ‪@ThurstonPhotoTV‬ ​⁠& lyah May

Makeup by: Amber Shay

Mixed by: Danny Duke

Mastered by: Chunkyluv





#truth #freedom #viralmusic #iyahmay #viral #news #indiepopmusic

→ The song that started it all:

Iyah May Karmageddon Lyric Music Video

Dec 18, 2024

While ‘Karmageddon’ has sparked significant conversation and controversy, Iyah has stood her ground. She refused to compromise her vision when asked to change a key lyric line, leading to the end of her contract with her manager. She chose to walk away from her record label and now, fully independent, Iyah continues to carve her own path as an artist.



LYRICS:

I open up my phone on a Monday morning

Staring at my screen

I’m tired and a little lonely

Mr Musk he said some shit the lefts are angry

Twitter wars and Gaza man it’s overwhelming

Maybe that’s how life becomes when

People less important than a profit line

No one cares about your dreams just pay

Your tax on time

Keep scrolling

Hold me near to you now

Gender, guns, religion and abortion rights

You better pick a tribe and hate the other side

Keep scrolling

But did you see Taylor live?



Man made virus watch the millions die

Biggest profit of their lives

Here’s inflation that’s your prize

This is Karmageddon

Turn on the news and eat their lies

Kim or Kanye pick a side

Cancel culture what a vibe

This is Karmageddon

Corporations swear they never lie

Politicians bribed for life

More than war it’s genocide

This is Karmageddon

Welcome to the chaos of the times

If you go left and I go right

Pray we make it out alive

This is Karmageddon



It’s fashion week celebs lose ribs

Balenciaga how’s the kids

Just ask Drake he’s losing beef

Kendrick killed him in his sleep

Diss tracks about beating up your queen

While women dying doesn’t cause a scene

While we’re fed all these distractions

Kids are killed from Israel’s actions

I’mma speak my mind

Sick to death of all these crazy lies

A circus for humanity’s decline

We just want a peaceful life give the people back their rights

And I’ve still got a beef

Cause Fauci’s laughing and we’ve been asleep

And WHO’s a liar and it’s running deep

Big pharma finna eat they a devil make them weak



Man made virus watch the millions die

Biggest profit of their lives

Here’s inflation that’s your prize

This is Karmageddon

Turn on the news and eat their lies

Kim or Kanye pick a side

Cancel culture what a vibe

This is Karmageddon

Corporations swear they never lie

Politicians bribed for life

More than war it’s genocide

This is Karmageddon

Welcome to the chaos of the times

If you go left and I go right

Pray we make it out alive

This is Karmageddon



Written by: Iyah May & Danny Duke

Performed by: Iyah May

Produced by: Danny Duke

Mixed by: Danny Duke

Mastered by: Chunkyluv

Video By: Brad Murnane

Edited By: Brad Murnane & Iyah May





#truth #news #viral #karmageddon #iyahmay

#indiepopmusic #viralmusic

