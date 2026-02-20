What a sweet little thing to do! Ah, the innocence of children. 😊

ASH WEDNESDAY

It is perhaps the only day that Catholics literally mark themselves as such to the world at large.

(And a few still unfamiliar with this Catholic practice that signals the beginning of Lent try to be helpful and tell us, “Excuse me, but you’ve got dirt on your forehead.” One just smiles, explains what that “dirt” is, and an opportunity for gentle education and, perhaps, a little evangelisation presents itself.)

So, what is it about? What does it mean?

Here’s a brief article about the ashes imposed on foreheads on this particular day.

(Even the source of the ashes has great significance.)

EXCERPTS FROM ARTICLE:

by Mariana Manzanares | Spiritual life

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a season of penance and interior renewal that prepares us for the celebration of Easter. For forty days, the Church’s liturgy continually invites us to purify our hearts and begin again. The first reading expresses this call with clarity and urgency:

Yet even now, says the LORD, return to me with your whole heart, with fasting, and weeping, and mourning; Rend your hearts, not your garments, and return to the LORD, your God. For gracious and merciful is he, slow to anger, rich in kindness, and relenting in punishment. Perhaps he will again relent and leave behind him a blessing, Offerings and libations for the LORD, your God. (Joel 2: 12-14)

The Lord calls us to detach ourselves from earthly distractions in order to return to Him. He asks us to leave behind sin—which ages and ultimately destroys the soul—and to return to the Source of life and joy.

This is the conversion that begins each Ash Wednesday.

That is why, as the priest traces the sign of the cross on our foreheads with ashes, he says:

Repent and believe in the Gospel.

To repent means more than feeling regret. It means being willing to take concrete steps to live as God calls us to live. It means being honest with ourselves, refusing to serve two masters, loving God with our whole heart, and turning away from deliberate sin.

True conversion requires a heart that is sincere and firmly rooted in the Lord. And it must take place in the midst of ordinary, daily circumstances.

[ . . . ]

What is Burned on Ash Wednesday?

An aspect of profound symbolic richness is that the ashes used come from the burning of the olive branches or palms blessed on Palm Sunday of the previous year.

This practice links the beginning of the new Lent with the end of the preceding Holy Week, reminding us that apparent triumph (Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem) and his redemptive humiliation (the Passion) are inseparable parts of the same mystery.

The transformation of the palm into ashes recalls the fleeting nature of human glory.

[ . . . ]

