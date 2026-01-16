Just as with “COVID,” it’s also the “enforcers” who are at fault here, carrying out clearly illegal, immoral orders from on high.

Until the cops themselves act with moral rectitude and not behave like soulless, brainless machines and refuse to follow these stupid directives, evil will keep happening and spreading across the earth.

Such a slave system we live in!

Once more, the Palestinians in Occupied Palestine and in the diaspora are perhaps the bravest and freest people in the world today, in the face of the worst that the vile creatures continue to do to them, day after day. My admiration for them knows no bounds.

If you’re wont to do so, please consider donating to Dr. Aladwan’s legal expenses through this site:

https://chuffed.org/project/dr-rahmeh-vs-the-lobby-and-the-state

Leave a comment