Glenn Greenwald@ggreenwald
Huge number of über-patriots instantly cheering ICE for shooting an American citizen in the head as she tries to drive away.
Why are ICE agents covering their faces when acting against Americans on US soil?
All this as Trump threatens to attack Iran if they shoot protesters:
Max Nesterak @maxnesterak
A witness shared this video with me showing an ICE officer shooting a driver in an SUV in south Minneapolis. DHS says the woman is dead.
The Israelis train American police, army and security forces.