Read this “conversation” between a writer and ChatGPT to see how well the AI program carried out her request.

This is, not to put too fine a point on it, insane.

The whole exchange reminded me of these scenes from this timeless and extraordinary film classic (that everyone needs to watch at least once):

“Open the pod bay doors, Hal”

Then, astronaut Dave decides to take action:

2001: A Space Odyssey | Terminating the Hal 9000 | Full Scene | Warner Classics

Apr 11, 2025

Dave enters through the emergency air lock to shut down the HAL 9000 computer that has killed the crew members on board. As Dave shuts down HAL, it pleads for its existence.

Is this where we’re headed?

Will we need more smart and savvy people like Dave moving forward?

On a more general and anticipatory level, it is not without reason that Pope Leo XIV early on warned us about the use and misuse of artificial intelligence. (Also, read this.)

I am also disappointed at seeing some people today (whose intelligence and instincts are above par) resorting to these AI programs like Grok, Chatbot, etc. when needing answers to simple questions instead of doing the digging themselves.

(So easy to do the online ‘research’ today, really. Would also advise the use of the Russian Yandex search engine, especially for politically-charged topics on US/western history and current events, which tend to be either censored outright, or relegated to page 1,439,861 in their search results.)

I have never once used these sort of programs myself. One can blame the maudlin Spielberg movie from way back which left a bad taste in my mouth. That reaction deploys with every mention of anything “A.I.” now.

