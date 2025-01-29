No, not surprised.

Just shocked at the blatancy of the puppet strings that make Julia Sebutinde dance, though.

Read the article to get more details.

Julia Sebutinde appeared to lift several sentences from an opinion piece by pro-Israel US official and Jewish Virtual Library without citation

Judge Nawaf Salam speaks next to Judge Julia Sebutinde in The Hague, Netherlands on 16 May 2024 (Reuters/Yves Herman)

By Rayhan Uddin

Published date: 27 January 2025 15:47 GMT | Last update: 1 day 12 hours ago

Julia Sebutinde, the current president of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), has been accused of plaigarising parts of her dissenting views in the court's advisory opinion on the Israeli occupation of Palestine. In July last year, the 15-judge panel found that Israel's decades-long occupation of the Palestinian territories was "unlawful", and that its "near-complete separation" of people in the occupied West Bank breached international laws concerning "racial segregation" and "apartheid". While the opinion was agreed upon by most of the judges, Sebutinde rejected the findings of the court, stating that the case should be settled through negotiations between the parties. Zachary Foster, a researcher on Palestine, pointed out the alleged plaigarism in a thread on X on Sunday.

And where is the mainstream media on this scandalous story? Missing in action?

What’s equally disturbing — besides our media, both establishment and “anti-establishment,” conspicuously ignoring it — is that this revelation will likely result in … no change.

Is the cynicism so deep today that such a high-profile instance of corruption will draw no ill consequences for the guilty?

Ahh, surprise me, world — surprise me!!

