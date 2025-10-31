Post is long, and may be truncated in your email. Please click through to read the whole piece, and get any updates/corrections, too.

Quote:

“We ban content with harmful stereotype about Jews, such as the claim that Jews run the world, or other major institutions [sic]…”

Unquote.

These are the words of Jordana Cutler , a member of the American Jewish Committee , heard in the video clip below.

She is META ’s ‘Director of Public Policy for Israel and the Jewish Diaspora’ [META owns Facebook ].

CLICK TO LISTEN:

Translation:

In brief: You must fear and follow the powerless Jews!

A brief reaction video to the talk above (using slightly different excerpts):

Reminds me of this incident, from the mid-’90s:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Brando’s ‘apology’:

(At first glance, I thought the Independent article below was written in jest, but apparently was seriously intended?

The upshot: the LA Simon Wiesenthal Center’s rabbi “was satisfied” with Brando’s apology. The thespian must’ve called forth his best method acting skills for this role.)

Saturday 13 April 1996 00:02 BST

Los Angeles (Reuter) - The actor Marlon Brando, who sparked a storm of criticism for saying Hollywood was run by Jews, broke down and wept yesterday when he met Jewish leaders to apologise for his comments. “It took 30 to 45 seconds before he was able to compose himself,” Rabbi Marvin Hier said of the Oscar-winning star of the Godfather, whom he met for three hours.

THAT was how things were THEN.

But— are we finally entering a new era now?

Can this widespread awakening be real?

Are things truly shifting fast w.r.t. Americans [the world!] vs. Israel & the evil actions by the Jews/Zionists?

Has strong criticism of Israel become “officially” acceptable?

Have the kid gloves come off at last?

(The Zionist Israelis (virtually all of them) & immoral Jews have only themselves & their atrocious behavior to thank for inspiring this negative reaction in everyone.)

And, no matter how hard the avoidants try, they are eventually forced to confront the Jewish Question by the Jews themselves.

Case in point:

https://x.com/EMichaelJones1/status/1984267135083069728

Then, there’s this!

This particular face-to-face meeting was totally unexpected, yet it just took place recently:

Norman Finklestein’s appearance here will bring him perhaps his widest exposure among a young, global audience.

*Although this taped interview was originally set to drop today at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT, Candace is moving it to Monday (because of something else urgent she found out that has to do with “Charlie Kirk”). Look forward to that!

And then, there’s also this statement just released by The Heritage Foundation re Tucker Carlson’s antiseptic ‘radioactivity’. It’s causing a meltdown among “conservative” Jews.

(Click on image capture to listen to message on Twitter):

https://x.com/KevinRobertsTX/status/1983958755613262324

*I am not exactly a fan of this organization, and they could very well be just adapting to the winds of change they sense in the air right now, in a bid to survive the backlash anticipated from lots more people on this.

The Young Turks ’ Cenk Uygur yields no quarter to the odious Randy (Not-So) Fine on Piers Morgan’s show.

AND, GET THIS!

Over a month ago, there was this very unusual, frank reaction by a UN Human Rights Council Commissioner on hearing the response of the Israeli Foreign Ministry to the fact- and evidence-laden UN Human Rights Council Report declaring that Israel is guilty of genocide in Gaza :

(The reporter quoting the Israeli FM is Jamey Keaten from the Associated Press.)

(Video short excerpted and edited from this full press conference 16 September 2025 in Geneva; relevant bit starts at time stamp 12:26.)

And, perhaps, Americans will have finally and truly had enough, too?

Nick Fuentes just went on an ‘antiseptic’ rant against Israel-First, Zionist, Jewish supremacist ‘influencers’ in the US.

Here he is, right after the “controversial” interview with Tucker Carlson (which was a “problem” only to a certain segment of the populace).

This must be the highest-profile, most explicit criticism of Jewish supremacism to date.

*Am the last thing from a Fuentes fan, and have yet to see that show with Tucker. He does make excellent points in the message below. Points that so many others are also speaking to with little fear or hesitation anymore.

(Language warning: I know that most don’t care, but I still wince on hearing those few expletives that Nick casually tosses in there.)

Setting aside the strange anomalies attending the whole “Charlie Kirk” affair (as NF mentioned CK), Fuentes is expressing the outrage simmering in an apparently expanding set of people in the USA, if one goes by the nature and volume of social media posts and comments unabashedly condemning and castigating of Israel and Jews for their demonic actions against the Palestinians.

(At least, this trend is patently obvious on YouTube, Twitter, and Substack, among others. Facebook seems a lost cause, as they’ve got Jordana Cutler in the first video above tasked with erasing any hint of negativity about Israel and Jews on that platform.)

Now, whether or not this Fuentes phenomenon with, and after, Tucker Carlson is merely an engineered psy-op — a pressure release valve for the rapidly growing number of fed-up goyim — it does remain a good thing that this third rail of topics is no longer taboo, even in the larger platforms.

We should acknowledge at this point that this global awakening was sparked largely by the breathtakingly evil actions by Israel and its supporters, live-streamed to us all over the past two years, deployed against the unarmed civilians — including journalists, doctors, nurses, drivers, teachers, students, husbands and fathers, wives and mothers, siblings and children, whole families — of Gaza. They have been massacred and maimed, orphaned and starved, rendered homeless, school-less, hospital-less, city-less, and future-less, done with such alacrity and zeal by the perpetrators on a scale never seen before. At least in modern times.

Those are mind-boggling numbers! May those hundreds of thousands of innocent lives and their limbs lost be not in vain. We must not let them be in vain!

But, where, then, do we go from here? What can we do? More words help us not. They do still hold the levers of power, after all. How to wrest control from them?

Too, this administration remains in thrall to whatever was purchased with the Adelson gazillions, and shows no signs of pushing back against any of the demonic plans for the US, Israel or Gaza/Palestine.

Is this major pushback against the Jewish power (at least, in rhetoric, anyway) being “allowed to happen” by that still-powerful cartel, for some reason? Remember that the digital control and surveillance grid are upon us already.

If these stark changes in attitude towards these nefarious agents are truly organic in nature, then we are just at the starting line in our war of resistance. It will be an extended, hard-fought battle against the octopus-like control of our lives by these murderous, morality-free monsters from Hell.

Pray for courage and strength that we will keep at this fight vs. evil for the long haul.🙏🏼✝️

In the meantime, we might as well enjoy that cathartic, no-holds-barred rant from Fuentes.

Leave a comment