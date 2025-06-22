'Antisemitism' [Charge] Strikes Again: The 'Flock of Vultures,' a Persian Musician, & the Palestinians.
Note: This long post (due to full reposts of articles) may be truncated in your email. Please click through via the headline to read the whole piece on Substack.
Background:
So, this is what roiled the Jewish Iranian community in LA in December 2017, re a concert by the young, popular Muslim Persian musician, Mohsen Yeganeh.
L.A.’s Iranian Jews Call for Boycott of Iranian Muslim Singer’s Concert over Anti-Semitic Lyrics
Karmel Melamed
December 15, 2017
Photo from Wikimedia Commons.
Local Jewish activists and community groups are calling for a boycott of a Dec. 16 concert by the popular Iranian Muslim musician and singer, Mohsen Yeganeh, who they accuse of using anti-Semitic and anti-Israel lyrics in a song.
“Our community is now recognizing that in this great country, while bigots are free to express bigotry, we are also free to shout down their hate, shame them, and hurt them in their pocketbooks,” said Sam Yebri, president of 30 Years After, a local Iranian Jewish nonprofit group.
Others who have publicly opposed the upcoming concert at downtown L.A.’s Microsoft Theatre include Sinai Temple, Nessah Synagogue and the Hebrew Discovery Center (HDC), a Jewish Iranian organization based in Reseda that created an online petition demanding that the concert be cancelled which has generated more than 4,000 signatures.
“As Jews living in Iran for hundreds of years, we did not have a voice or the right to speak out when anyone in the country spoke bad about us,” HDC’s Rabbi Netanel Louie said. “Now that we have a voice and a right in this country, we must speak out and make people aware of this hate generate against our people”.
One controversy stems from the Farsi language lyrics in Yeganeh’s song “Flock of Vultures,” which in English states, according to one translation, “Two triangles they put on top of each other, then they put a new name on the town, two triangles mean fear and prison, they are the enemies of smiling children.”
Local Iranian Jewish activists argue that the reference to the two triangles refers to the Star of David and that the vultures of the songs title refers to Jews. Another lyric — “just pray that our Friday night man can get back our land” — is believed to be a reference to the Iranian regime’s imams, who during Friday night prayers in Iran regularly call for Israel’s destruction and for Iran to recapture Israeli lands for Muslims.
“We (Iranian Jews) say it in loud and clear terms that we will not stand for attacks to our dignity and to the Jewish State based on hatred and lies, “ said George Haroonian, a local Iranian Jewish activist and former board member of the Iranian Nessah Synagogue in Beverly Hills. “We know and understand Iranian culture and the political scene. Calling Israel and Jews a flock of vultures is pure and simple anti-Semitism!”
Iranian Jewish community members said they were also very upset with an online Farsi language video created by Aparat.com, an Iranian regime state-sponsored news website, that features Yeganeh’s song playing over a series of graphic images of dead or injured Palestinian children, anti-Semitic cartoons and more.
Various Anti-Defamation League local and national offices recently released statements on Twitter condemning the video’s content and Yeganeh’s song. Likewise the “Creative Community For Peace” an entertainment industry organization based in New York that fights cultural boycotts of Israel also released a statement on social media platforms condemning Yeganeh’s upcoming L.A. performance because of his anti-Israel song.
In a letter posted on Facebook, Sinai Temple wrote, “Yeganeh is anti-Semitic in his lyrics, as well as his behavior/actions. An obscene music video … depicts Israel as a child-killing nation, flashing graphic images of maimed and dead children. In the video, he blatantly calls for he destruction of Israel and burns the Israeli flag. Yeganeh’s message is demeaning, divisive and hateful.”
Angela Maddahi, the Iranian Jewish president of Sinai, wrote an email to the theater opposing the concert and calling for it to be cancelled, but indicated that she had received no response.
The Journal’s emails and telephone calls to the Microsoft Theatre were not returned either. According to the venue’s website, tickets for Yeganeh’s concert range from $60 to $350 per person and the performance will be his second in the U.S. after a previous 2014 U.S. concert and other sold-out shows in Europe.
Yeganeh, 32, who according to his website is a self-taught musician and singer who took up his career while studying industrial engineering at the University of Tehran, also did not respond to emails sent to him for comment.
However, he was asked about the concert controversy Dec. 14 during an appearance on the Studio City-based Farsi-language radio station KIRN 670 AM. His response was that he has never tried to make people intentionally upset in his life and that the Iranian regime used his song in its video without his permission. He did not make any apology or further explanation.
The recent campaign against Yeganeh’s has galvanized many Los Angeles area Iranian Jews to speak out. This is a unique phenomenon for a community who for centuries in Iran and for decades in America remained largely silent on the sidelines during such controversies involving Iranian anti-Semitism. In the past, community members in Los Angeles and New York often were not actively speaking out against the Iranian regime’s anti-Semitism for fear of the Iranian regime’s potential retaliation against Jews still living in Iran.
Activists said today a substantial segment of the Iranian Jewish community in Los Angeles that are estimated to be 40,000 strong, typically patronize Iranian cultural and musical performances. They said they hope to send a clear message that hatred for Jews or Israel will no longer be tolerated.
Frank Nikbakht, an Iranian Jewish activist and head of the L.A.-based “Committee for Minority Rights in Iran” said he was not surprised at Yeganeh’s song lyrics expressing hate for Jews or Israel because the Iranian regime for nearly three decades has been indoctrinating young people in Iran with anti-Semitic, anti-Israel and Holocaust denial ideology.
“The specific policy of anti-Semitism in Iran dates back to the late 1990s,” said Nikbakht who has been monitoring anti-Semitic Farsi language media put out by the Iranian regime for more than 30 years. “It has been successful as far as being accepted by millions, including anti-regime factions even though there are indications that some people have been drawn towards the Jews, towards Israel and the minorities because of the regime’s excessive propaganda.”
This isn’t the first time that local members of the Iranian Jewish community have mobilized against performers from Iran perceived to be anti-Semitic. In 2015, various community activists launched a campaign against Akbar Abdi, a Iranian Muslim comedian who had used derogatory terms to describe Jews and who had traveled from Iran to perform Farsi language shows in Southern California and elsewhere in the country. These efforts ultimately led to the cancellation of his event.
Haroonian said many local Iranian Jewish activists will continue to voice their opposition to Yeganeh’s performances during his U.S. concert tour and work with American Jewish groups to expose his song’s message of hate.
He also said some local Iranian Jewish activists will be seeking to reach out to Farsi language media outlets and non-Jewish Iranian media personalities in an effort to educate them about Israel and anti-Semitism.
“We must say to all Iranian artists and entertainers that Jews have always supported and participated in the enhancement of Iran’s culture,” Haroonian said. “Your role should be one of ‘peacemakers’ and if you want to make a political statement, then have the decency to speak out about the whole story — not just the lies and hate propaganda”.
Source.
I’m sure you’re all very curious about this song, so —
HERE ARE THE LYRICS:
FLOCK OF VULTURES
The flock of Vultures has arrived again
Looks like they have seen new corpses
In the name of security very close by
They have cut the throats of a nation
Their peace is just a facade
Just a million soldiers marching by
Anywhere there is an inkling of conflict
They are ready with their guns drawn
Two Triangles they put on top of each other
Then they put a new name on the town
Two triangles mean Fear and Prison
They are the enemies of smiling children
They say that they are hiding very close by
Their army hanging around optimistically
They have occupied the olive groves
They have cut flower buds with teeth and nail
Wake up people it's already too late
Olive groves are already dying
Just pray that our Friday night man
Can get back our land
Two triangles they put together
Then they put a new name on the town
Two triangles mean fear and prison
They are the enemies of the smiling children
.
And where exactly was I able to obtain this English translation of the lyrics?
From this ironic source.
Here is the controversial song, made into a music video (source courtesy of this post).
Remember that this music video (made by ??) based on this song refers to incidents that took place in 2008 — even as the images resemble to a strikingly disturbing degree the ones we have been seeing coming out of Gaza over the last couple of years!
Thank you, Simon Wiesenthal Center, for providing the full translation.
The SWC website even released an official statement about the song:
Then, there’s this piece by a woman from Atlanta, published soon after the concert.
(By the way, the boycott campaign failed to stop the concert from proceeding.)
Iranian Singer Promotes Anti-Semitism
Jan 1, 2018, 11:28 AM
While getting ready for work one morning I couldn’t help overhearing my mother reading her emails out loud. A morning ritual of hers I normally ignore but began listening to as she read, ‘Persian singer, Mohsen Yeganeh, who is extremely popular in Iran has a new anti-Semitic song against Israel.’
The lyrics say, ‘The flock of vultures has arrived again (refers to Jews) … They have cut the throats of a nation; their peace is just a facade … Two triangles they put on top of each other (refers to Star of David) … Two triangles mean fear and prison … They are the enemies of smiling children.’
Anger and frustration boiled inside me as my mother read the last lines of the email, but also disappointment as I recounted the night she and I attended Yeganeh’s concert in Atlanta three years ago. A concert she was reluctant to attend but agreed to go to just to make me happy. A concert which failed to entertain us after Yeganeh performed the same song three times. A concert I regret to have attended.
Yet, I’ve always enjoyed Persian music and can’t remember a time when it didn’t fill our home. After my parents and I immigrated from Iran to the United States they sought to enlist everything they knew about our culture in me which included famous Persian singers and songs.
Today, many of these singers continue to compose songs which often carry subliminal messages about Iran. Yet none, to my knowledge, have caused more controversy than Yeganeh’s song, ‘Flock of Vultures’.
I was still disheartened by the news by the time I reached my office and decided to conduct my own investigation. I knew if there was one place I could get more information it was Instagram.
I immediately pulled Yeganeh’s page and found a post which said that he had not released any videos other than ‘Behet Ghol Midam’ (I promise you) but did not offer an apology.
I continued my investigation however and pulled Yeganeh’s Facebook page where I discovered a number of comments from Muslim Iranians which supported the singer and countless more from Jewish Iranians which were against him.
I felt disappointed all over again however as I read the posts by the Muslim Iranians as I never could have imagined they would openly express their support for a singer promoting anti-Semitism in the United States.
Persian Jews and Muslims have lived side by side for centuries in Iran and decades in America and although we share different religions our culture and traditions are one and the same.
Every year Muslim and Jewish Iranians gather together to celebrate Nowruz (Persian new year) during the spring equinox. Every day we enjoy the same dishes and speak the same language (Farsi) .Yet, Yehaneh’s song was the first time, to my knowledge, a rift had occured in the community.
When asked about the controversy Yeganeh’s response according to an article in the Jewish Journal by Karmel Melamed was that he never tried to intentionally upset people and that the Iranian regime used his song in its video without his permission.
I later asked my mother about the song’s timeliness since it was actually written 10 years ago, but she said it didn’t matter. Since music is forbidden in Iran, singers are forced to comply with the regime in order to perform or go on tour.
Although the regime’s plot may have worked to promote acts of hate and bigotry against Jews, it failed to divide the community as hundreds of Jewish Iranians came together to protest Yeganeh’s concert Dec. 16 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
In a photo essay captured by Melamed scores of individuals are seen holding signs outside the theater as Muslim Iranian concert goers shout in Farsi, “F— you Jews! You messed up Iran and now you are messing up America” … “Yeganeh is right, you Jews kill Palestinians every day!”
Music serves as a universal language and helps unite people from different cultures and backgrounds and while I still love listening to Persian singers, Mohsen Yeganeh is no longer on my list.
Source.
SO:
Per usual, it’s all about “antisemitism” in these articles — with no thought given to the possible truth of the lyrics.
These people seem inherently incapable of self-reflection about the why of such phenomena and reactions. And so, nothing changes in their behavior.
As the ‘saying’ goes (one that I keep encountering online),
They will call you ‘antisemitic’ but never a ‘liar.’
CODA.
After wading through all that, do enjoy this lovely and classy pop tune by the same artist. It possesses the attractive rhythms and flavors of Spanish flamenco pop (think a refined Gipsy Kings of Spain, or perhaps, Ottmar Liebert of Germany).