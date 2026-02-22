Anthropic’s policy chief Daisy McGregor admits Claude AI simulated blackmail and lethal actions during tests, raising fears that advanced AI models may be developing dangerous self-preserving instincts.
Source.
So, this bit of unsettling news from the world of A.I. promptly brought this scene to mind — from Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey (1967):
And then, this: astronaut Dave deactivates HAL 9000:
Is this what we can expect with the increasing human interaction with Artificial Intelligence ?
And, going further: is this yet another example of filmmaker Kubrick’s peculiar “predictive programming” as an insider, as it were, in the world of the globalist and satanic cabal?
