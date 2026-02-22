An Observer’s Substack

An Observer's Substack

Anthropic's Claude A.I.: ‘It was ready to kill and blackmail’

An Observer (Teresa L)'s avatar
An Observer (Teresa L)
Feb 22, 2026

Anthropic’s policy chief Daisy McGregor admits Claude AI simulated blackmail and lethal actions during tests, raising fears that advanced AI models may be developing dangerous self-preserving instincts.

Source.

So, this bit of unsettling news from the world of A.I. promptly brought this scene to mind — from Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey (1967):

And then, this: astronaut Dave deactivates HAL 9000:

.

Is this what we can expect with the increasing human interaction with Artificial Intelligence ?

.

And, going further: is this yet another example of filmmaker Kubrick’s peculiar “predictive programming” as an insider, as it were, in the world of the globalist and satanic cabal?

.

Recall his disturbing film, Eyes Wide Shut, which predates by decades the horrific revelations from the Epstein files? Which stories have been percolating through the world wide web for many years now?

