Anthony Burgess on "1984"

No one thinks or talks like this anymore. (Before someone objects to my sweeping statement, would also say that that’s how hyperbole works.)

There may be a few details that Anthony Burgess (1917-1993) mentions I would not agree with (but who am I, am but an ant here, to object), but there’s also lots of truth coming from both writers.

I find the biggest ‘blind spot,’ if one may call it that, is about who “Big Brother” actually is.

I wonder what Burgess would’ve thought of the Epstein billionaire class and the Bilderberg Group/World Economic Forum. Anyone know?

I’ve only just discovered this brilliant British author, but have not read any of his writings. The ultra-violent Kubrick film adaptation of “Clockwork Orange” put me off so much early on so that I did not even finish watching the movie, nevermind reading the whole book (save for the first few pages with the new language terms that Burgess uses).

Anyone here a ‘fan’ of Anthony Burgess?

More from and about him coming up soon!

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