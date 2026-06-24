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Anthony Burgess on "1984"

An Observer (Teresa L)'s avatar
An Observer (Teresa L)
Jun 24, 2026
Source.

No one thinks or talks like this anymore. (Before someone objects to my sweeping statement, would also say that that’s how hyperbole works.)

There may be a few details that Anthony Burgess (1917-1993) mentions I would not agree with (but who am I, am but an ant here, to object), but there’s also lots of truth coming from both writers.

I find the biggest ‘blind spot,’ if one may call it that, is about who “Big Brother” actually is.

I wonder what Burgess would’ve thought of the Epstein billionaire class and the Bilderberg Group/World Economic Forum. Anyone know?

I’ve only just discovered this brilliant British author, but have not read any of his writings. The ultra-violent Kubrick film adaptation of “Clockwork Orange” put me off so much early on so that I did not even finish watching the movie, nevermind reading the whole book (save for the first few pages with the new language terms that Burgess uses).

Anyone here a ‘fan’ of Anthony Burgess?

More from and about him coming up soon!

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