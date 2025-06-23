NOTE: Apologies again, as this long post may be truncated in your email. Please click through via the headline to read the whole piece on Substack.

While the US (mainly) and Israel continue with their demonic, destructive and murderous agendas ever since the Nine-Eleven false flag event, and have now earned the disgust and ire of the world’s populations (not necessarily that of their compromised leaders), China, on the other hand, chose early on to take a more constructive path in exercising her geopolitical power and influence.

With its decades-old Belt and Road Initiative, China has been building infrastructure all around the globe — instead of the mad-dog killing and devastation fomented in many regions by the “Leader of the Free World” and “the only democracy in the Middle East”. (Not to mention the US government not using people’s own tax monies on improving domestic infrastructure, health care, education, etc.)

With the unprovoked US bombing of Iranian nuclear sites (even if largely symbolic in the true extent of damage, for whatever reason), Iran’s Parliament has now decided to close the Strait of Hormuz, to be finalized when their Security Council approves it, too.

So, what’s so important about this passageway?

LISTEN:

.

Among many other essential goods, a fifth of the world’s oil passes through this Strait from the Persian Gulf countries. (Yet, as the Houthis are doing in the Red Sea, analysts say that Iran will likely allow China’s tankers through.

Here’s what tanker activity through the Hormuz Strait looks like on a regular day (click on screencap/link to see animated video):

https://x.com/Partisangirl/status/1936787273800101894

Meanwhile, below, note US VP Vance’s comment reflecting a Trumpesque bluster and ignorance. Same for Marco Rubio speaking on FOX News spouting the exact same talking points, which do not reflect the full facts of the situation.

https://x.com/RnaudBertrand/status/1936794299666206761

SO,

The most noteworthy development affecting these claims is the freshly opened freight railway line directly linking China and Iran.

The line bypasses two major potential chokepoints in both Southeast Asia and the Middle East that, if made impassable by geopolitical tensions, can lead to catastrophic shutdown of shipping of goods and resources to the world from these regions: namely, the Strait of Malacca and the Strait of Hormuz.

THE STRAIT OF MALACCA

From Wikipedia:

SO, HERE’S THE DEAL AS REGARDS CHINA AND IRAN.

(article reposted in full; not in headline, but the new railway also comes into play when the Strait of Hormuz is closed)

GeoPolitiQ

Ismaele

Jun 20, 2025

Today I am providing my English translation of an article by Giuseppe Gagliano, originally in Italian, published first on NotizieGeopolitiche.net on Tuesday 27th May 2025 and then on ComeDonChisciotte.org on Tuesday 3rd June 2025. Although it is a bit “old”, it may explain quite well why all of a sudden “someone” (not necessarily Netanyahu or Trump, but whoever pulls their strings) decided that it was time to attack Iran. (All emphasis mine).

In the heart of Asia, a new railway corridor is quietly changing the global game. The recent inauguration of the railway line connecting Urumqi, in China's Xinjiang province, to Tehran, via Central Asia and Turkmenistan, is not only a logistical feat, but a strategic challenge that is shaking up the geopolitical balance. With a transit time of just 15 days, compared to the 40 days required by sea routes, this corridor allows China and Iran to bypass the Strait of Malacca and other maritime arteries under the aegis of the US Navy, opening a new era for the trade of Chinese goods and Iranian oil to European markets. It is a project that not only shortens distances but also redraws the maps of power, challenging American hegemony over the control of global routes. The Strait of Malacca, the maritime bottleneck connecting the Indian Ocean to the Pacific, has been China's Achilles' heel for decades. Around 80% of China's oil imports and 60% of its maritime trade pass through this passage, making Beijing vulnerable to a potential naval blockade by the United States or its allies, such as Singapore or India. In 2003, former Chinese President Hu Jintao called this dependence the “Malacca dilemma”, a strategic problem that has prompted China to seek land-based alternatives to diversify its trade routes and ensure energy security. The new China-Iran railway corridor, an integral part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), is the most daring response to this challenge. The route, approximately 4,000 kilometres long, connects Yiwu (Zhejiang) to Qom, Iran, passing through Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. According to the China Railway Corporation, the corridor could transport over 10 million tonnes of goods per year by 2030, thanks to growing demand from Eurasian and Middle Eastern markets. For Iran, this project represents an economic lifeline: Western sanctions, which limit access to maritime and financial markets, find in land transport an alternative less exposed to international pressure. Iranian oil can now reach China without passing through the Strait of Hormuz or Malacca, reducing the risk of disruptions due to geopolitical tensions or sanctions. It is no coincidence that this corridor comes at a time of growing tensions between China, Iran and the United States. Washington has stepped up efforts to contain Beijing's economic expansion and limit Iranian oil exports, which are considered a source of funding for the Tehran regime. The US Navy, with its dominant presence in the Pacific and Persian Gulf, poses a constant threat to both countries. However, the rail corridor changes the game: not only does it allow China to access Iranian oil without passing through US-controlled waters, but it also strengthens Iran as a commercial hub between Asia and Europe, making it less dependent on vulnerable sea routes. This project is part of a broader context of Sino-Iranian cooperation. In 2021, the two countries signed a 25-year strategic partnership agreement, which provides for Chinese investments of $400 billion in infrastructure, energy and technology in Iran. The railway is a key part of this strategy, financed in part by the China Development Bank and the Export-Import Bank of China, with the involvement of giants such as the China Railway Construction Corporation (CRCC). On the Iranian side, the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI) has coordinated the expansion of internal infrastructure, harmonising railway standards with international ones to ensure a continuous flow of goods. This development worries Washington. The United States has invested heavily in maintaining control of key global shipping lanes, with strategic naval bases such as Singapore and the Fifth Fleet in Bahrain. The ability to interdict Chinese or Iranian trade through checkpoints such as Malacca or Hormuz has long been a geopolitical weapon. However, the new corridor reduces the effectiveness of this leverage by offering China and Iran a land-based alternative that escapes US control. Not surprisingly, posts on platforms such as X describe the project as a “geopolitical revolution”, capable of reviving Halford Mackinder's theory on the importance of controlling the Eurasian Heartland for global domination. Despite its potential, the corridor is not without obstacles. The route passes through countries such as Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, where railway infrastructure requires constant upgrades and where political stability is not always guaranteed. Cross-border management requires complex agreements on customs, security and technical standards, and any regional tensions could compromise the flow of goods. Furthermore, although significant, the volume of rail transport remains a fraction of the 144 million tonnes that pass through the Strait of Malacca each year, making the corridor a complement to, rather than a substitute for, maritime routes in the short term. Then there is the question of the international response. The United States and its allies, such as India and Japan, are promoting alternative projects, such as the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor [the so-called IMEC], to counter Chinese influence. Turkey, with its Development Road project, aims to compete as a trade hub between the Persian Gulf and Europe. These developments suggest growing competition for control of trade routes, with Eurasia at the centre of a new “great game”. The China-Iran railway corridor is not just infrastructure, but a symbol of the multipolar world that is taking shape. By reducing their dependence on US-controlled sea routes, China and Iran are building an alternative that strengthens their strategic autonomy and that of Central Asian countries. For Europe, the corridor offers commercial opportunities, but also dilemmas: how to balance faster access to goods with geopolitical pressures from Washington? In an era of growing global tensions, this project reminds us that control of trade routes is still at the heart of competition between powers. China, with its vision of the New Silk Road, and Iran, with its resilience against sanctions, are betting on a future in which Eurasia returns to being the centre of the world. It remains to be seen whether the United States, guardian of the global maritime order, will find an effective response to this land-based challenge. [Well… I think we have been seeing its response over the last few days!] One thing is certain: the train that left Urumqi is not only carrying goods, but also a clear message to the world.

And what will it all mean (especially Hormuz Strait closure) to the rest of the world?

Are you sitting down?

Iran has the capacity to militarily shut down tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. If it does, and that lasts for more than a month, then the world economy will suffer a heart attack. Can they do it? Yes. Will they? That all depends on what Trump does next. Chris Martenson June 20, 2025 Have you ever wondered what would happen to oil prices and the world’s economy if the Strait of Hormuz were blocked? Is it even within Iran’s power to do such a thing? Could they?Today, I dive into what happens if this tiny stretch of water in the Persian Gulf gets shut down, why it’s a geopolitical powder keg, and how Iran’s military capabilities make this a very real threat. What’s at Stake: The Strait of Hormuz is the world’s most critical oil chokepoint, handling roughly 21 million barrels per day—about 20% of global oil consumption but a whopping 40-50% of all exported oil. The Strait is really but a pair of 2-mile-wide channels, one for inbound traffic and the other for outbound, flanked by Iran and the UAE. It is the lifeline for oil from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Qatar, and others, mostly headed to Asia. If Iran closes it, say in response to a U.S. or Israeli strike, we’re looking at oil prices spiking to $200, $300, or even $400 a barrel. That will be a gut punch to debt-laden Western economies, but especially the U.S.’s, potentially triggering market crashes, derivative meltdowns, and the worst economic depression in modern times. Iran’s Ace in the Hole Iran’s not just talking tough—they’ve got the hardware to back it up. Their anti-ship ballistic and cruise missiles, like the Kalij Fars (300 km range), Hormuz 1 and 2 (300 km), and Zulfigar Basir (700 km), can hit moving ships with pinpoint accuracy, thanks to electro-optical and anti-radiation seekers. Some, like the Kheibar Shekan, reach up to 1,500 km, covering the Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, and parts of the Arabian Sea.

These are launched from mobile trucks, think a missile launcher in a QuickLube down the street, making them a nightmare to target. Add in underground bases loaded with easily (and rapidly deployable) speedboats, drones, and mines, and Iran could lock down the Strait faster than you could say “oil embargo.” Iran’s recent success in hitting Israel targets from up to 1,500 kilometers away should be causing level-headed people everywhere to conclude that Iran has the skill to hit oil tankers crawling slowly down their shoreline. Why The Strait Of Hormuz Is Vulnerable Consider the turning radius of massive supertankers (poor) and now think of them navigating the extremely sharp bend in the Strait of Hormuz.

https://peakprosperity.com/closing-this-global-oil-chokepoint-crashes-the-worlds-economy/

This was what an analyst interviewed by Vanessa Beeley said last year:

Closing the Strait of Hormuz would be a mere “sideshow” if war with Iran proceeds.

CLICK ON SCREENCAP OR LINK TO LISTEN:

https://x.com/VanessaBeeley/status/1823354333804539928

So, raise your glasses of champagne 🍷, MAGAers (or more properly, MIGAers — Make Israel Great Again)! Let’s toast to our all’s paying $10 (or more) per gallon of gasoline soon! And the inevitable skyrocketing of the prices of everything else, too!

All while multinational oil companies (among others) celebrate their coming new windfall, and billionaires carry on per usual, untouched by these petty things that matter only to the pitiable common man across the globe!

🍾

“Stable genius.”

For those with a wont for it, prayer may be our strongest recourse now.

May God turn hearts of black stone to hearts of warm flesh. 🙏🏼 ✝️ ❤️‍🔥

We (well, some of us do) make our own problems and create hell right here on earth.

Leave a comment