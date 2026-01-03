It always rankled with me when reading stories and reports in Western sources sympathetic to Palestinians, as in the vast majority of them, only “women and children” were mentioned as victims of “israeli” mass murder and maiming.

Wait— are there no men who are also being killed and crippled here, then? Do their lives not matter, too?

What also annoyed were the disclaimers often prefacing remarks by many, such as “I don’t support Hamas, but…” (This disgraceful submission to the narrative promoted by the jewish supremacists was very common among prominent Catholics in media.)

What was really going on here?

I wasn’t sure, but I really appreciated it when Palestinian writer, journalist and poet, Mohammed El-Kurd, came forth in early 2025 to unapologetically address this strange, unspoken “code” pertaining to Palestinians as casualties of genocide.

He declares, rightly so, that all of them are worthy of mention because they are all victims of the demonic and despicable “israelis”. It doesn’t matter what their age, sex or character might be.

And this, he explained, is just another form of dehumanization. It’s a subtle point often missed or ignored by most (wittingly? or not).

People outside occupied Palestine need to realize this phenomenon occurs much too readily, and we should all strive to correct these damaging narrative “habits”.

So, who is Mohammed El-Kurd ?

Watch this movie below (runs just under 26 mins) to learn about his childhood and background growing up in Sheikh Jarrah, East Jerusalem, Occupied Palestine. The film was made when he was just 12, and he is now in his mid-twenties.

CLICK SCREENCAP OR LINK TO WATCH FILM:

https://justvision.org/myneighbourhood

LISTEN TO EL-KURD DISCUSS THIS TOPIC:

PART 1 OF 2:

We speak with the acclaimed Palestinian writer Mohammed El-Kurd on the publication day for his new book, Perfect Victims. It comes at a time of heightened censorship and attacks on Palestinian expression in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, as well as in the United States and elsewhere. Perfect Victims explores ongoing Palestinian resistance to Israeli occupation and human rights abuses and the “impossible demand made of the Palestinians” to be sympathetic in the eyes of international observers. He says that pressure leads to “curating yourself in a way that is not offensive to the Western gaze.” El-Kurd also discusses U.S. attacks on the Palestine solidarity movement, President Donald Trump’s calls for ethnically cleansing Gaza, Israeli attacks in the occupied West Bank and his own family’s history of fighting eviction from their home in East Jerusalem.

.

PART 2 OF 2:

In Part 2 of our interview with the acclaimed Palestinian writer Mohammed El-Kurd, he talks in depth about stories from his new book, Perfect Victims, including about the beloved poet, academic and activist Refaat Alareer, who has finally been laid to rest, more than one year after he was killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza along with his sister, brother and four nephews. His family recovered their remains after a neighbor buried them in a yard at the site of the Israeli attack. Alareer was buried in a cemetery in Gaza City’s Shuja’iyya neighborhood, where Alareer was born.

“Perfect victims” outside the Palestinian situation.

This rendering of victims as “inoffensive” and “likable” to make them more sympathetic to the West actually reminds me of the popular argument posed by many who fight against the scourge of abortion: they exclaim that the unborn baby could grow up to be a doctor, an artist, an engineer, etc. if he were allowed to be born.

Sounds innocuous, no? But at heart, this is a wholly unCatholic and stealthily pernicious view of life and human beings. Why? Because it reflects a utilitarian perspective. It implies that, in order to deserve to live, you need to be pitiful, quiet, innocent-looking, and most of all, useful, in this temporal world.

The fact that you are a human being is enough reason to not be killed, to deserve life! Each of us is made in the image and likeness of God, with an eternal soul imbued within us at the moment of conception.

That’s it.

