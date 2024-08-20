There have been scant few coffees as flavorful yet refined as the Yemeni coffees I’ve had thus far. The only other one that approximates them in quality are the coffee beans (freshly roasted in Italy) that my brother brought over from a trip to Italy and used in preparing coffee in his professional-level espresso machine. That one was so smooth and delicious that it tasted like mocha!

Yes, Yemeni coffees are pricey. (Even more so today, with the cost of everything skyrocketing like crazy.)

Yes, they are worth it — if you are a true coffee lover who would like to be surprised how genuinely excellent coffee can taste like. (Forget Starbux — might be the worst kind in every way.)

This is the LIGHT roast.

Cooking the freshly ground coffee in my larger Turkish coffeepot on the gas stove.

But, why is it so expensive?

I think this is a good reason for the priciness of Yemeni coffee.

(I also believe that this is the way coffee was intended to be grown and harvested by God! i.e., carefully tended by people who truly value their coffee.)

Much of the cultivation relies on field-grown and fertilizer-free subsistence farming.

Read more in this excellent article: https://coldbrewhub.com/yemeni-coffee/

The august company of kin and kith that partook of this coffee reserved for special occasions all agreed that this was one of the best coffees they’ve ever had. (These beans from a newly opened 12-oz bag were freshly ground, cooked and served for breakfast on the occasion of my birthday.)

Where to buy in the USA?

One source is my Washington DC favorite, Middle East Books and More.

There are many other purveyors of fine Yemeni coffees in the USA: you just need to do a simple internet search to find them.

I just happen to like patronizing this specific vendor because I also get my Palestinian ceramics, foodstuffs, books and other items from them. They are prompt in shipping and give excellent customer service.

Hope you all get a chance to enjoy a good cup of Yemeni coffee one day soon!

🎉 ☕

