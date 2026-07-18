An Old & Humble Soul: Meet Young Breakout Tennis Star Alex Eala.

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Alex Eala joins [former US tennis pro] Andy Roddick and Jon Wertheim to talk about her tennis journey so far. Eala entered the Miami Open as a wildcard ranked #140 and shocked the tennis world by defeating three Grand Slam champions, including Iga Swiatek. Eala also shares why Filipinos have a one-of-a-kind sense of community, compares the energy to Manny Pacquiao fight nights, and gets honest about balancing fame with the daily grind of competing at the highest level. Alex reveals which past legends she'd love to have faced (Serena? Sharapova?), the one player she's desperate to match up against on tour right now, and the specific parts of her game she's locked in on improving.
She’s just 21, and has taken the tennis world by storm just in the last year through today. In 2025, she was ranked in the top 200. Today, she is seeded #28 as of July 13, 2026.
That’s a first for any Filipino tennister to get to Wimbledon at all — and furthermore, to topple top seeds like she has all year.
Meet Alexandra “Alex” Maniego Eala:
Alexandra Maniego Eala[a] (born May 23, 2005) is a Filipino professional tennis player. On July 13, 2026, she achieved a career-high singles ranking of world No. 28 by the WTA, making her the highest-ranked Filipino in WTA Tour history.[1]She is the first Filipina to break into the top 30 in the singles rankings, have wins over top-10 players, reach the fourth round of a major, and reach a WTA final in the Open Era.
Source.
Another first: the debut of the Philippine Women’s Open in January 2026 with Eala playing against Russian Alina Charaeva (but Colombian Camila Osorio ultimately won the tournament). (Watch the full game here, highlights here. Lighting not optimal, as the ball “disappears from view” when it goes into the far court!)
Observers all note her solid focus on the business at hand and coolness on the court throughout every match, showing any emotion only at the end, especially when she wins.
And it’s also evident to many that Eala’s tennis is defined by a healthy confidence as well as respect for other players. There’s also a palpable joy — a love for the game, sans any display of rancor or angry frustration. Contrast her demeanor during play with, for instance, that of Polish formerly no. 1 seed Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon.
At pressers, she shows a natural ease and grace fielding questions, including a few dumb ones (especially from the celebrity- and gossip-driven Philippine media).
Not least of all, she has brought together the millions in the Philippine diaspora who follow her closely on social media. A lucky few travel long distances to fill the stands to bursting. This is a phenomenon not seen on this scale before. Their loud, excited cheers are a staple, and have been known to draw gentle warnings from umpires (as in the US Open with Clara Tauson).
She has also sparked a real interest in tennis in the Philippines, a country sorely lacking in any infrastructure for this sport that requires drive, dedication — and lots of money.
Not a small factor in Eala’s success thus far is the years of training and education received at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain. It is not a choice available to just anyone out there for its steep tuition fees.
An interesting note: Alex is blessed with a height of 5’ 9” — highly unusual for the typically petite Filipino woman. This gives her an equalizing advantage among Western players who are all much taller than the average Filipino.
What a lot of us who aren’t strong tennis fanatics or tennis players fail to realize is how arduous the road is to achieving a high athletic status as Alex has in just a few years.
While the phenomenon of “wild cards” in tennis exists, and can boost the chances of an unseeded player getting into the bigger tournaments, a player still needs to have the requisite skill, discipline, industry, fortitude and focus to prove their worthiness on the court, especially when going against much higher-ranked players. (Also, note what Alex has to say about playing against such opponents in the Roddick interview above.)
Alex Eala has shown she’s got what it takes to be a true winner through both victory and loss.
Check out her history in the junior circuit: Go to Wiki page and scroll to “Junior years”.
Here’s a rundown of her professional life to date (from Wikipedia):
2020–2024: Five ITF Circuit championships
Eala turned professional in March 2020, making her debut on the ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour at the W15 Monastir series in Tunisia, where she won her first match as a professional.[22]
In January 2021, she captured her maiden ITF title at the W15 Manacor event in Spain, becoming the youngest and lowest-seeded junior reserve to do so.[23] The victory earned her entry into the WTA rankings, where she initially broke into the top 1000.[24] Later that year, she reached her first ITF doubles final at the W25 Platja d’Aro in Spain with partner Selekhmeteva,[25] and made her WTA Tour debut at the Romanian Open, where she became the first Filipino to win a tour-level match.[26]
Eala continued to gain exposure in 2022, receiving a wildcard into the Miami Open, though she exited in the opening round.[27] That year, she also secured her second ITF singles crown at the W25 Chiang Rai in Thailand.[28]
In 2023, she entered major competition for the first time, appearing in the Australian Openqualifiers.[29] She had early exits at the Thailand Open, Miami Open, and Madrid Open,[30] but claimed ITF titles at the W25 Yecla in Spain and the W25 Roehampton in the United Kingdom.[28]
The 2024 season marked further progress, highlighted by her victory at the W100 Open Araba en Femenino in Spain—her biggest ITF singles title to date.[28] She also collected three ITF doubles trophies, partnering with Darja Semeņistaja to win the W50 Pune in India, and with Estelle Cascino to claim the W75 Open de Seine-et-Marne in Croissy-Beaubourg, France and the W100 Open Araba en Femenino in Spain.[31] On the WTA Tour, Eala reached the quarterfinals of the Veneto Open, her best result of the year,[32] and advanced to the semifinals of the WTA 125 Canberra Internationaldoubles event with Laura Pigossi.[33]
However, in 2024 she was unable to progress beyond the qualifying rounds at all four Grand Slam tournaments—the Australian Open, the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open.[18]
Her 2024 campaign included appearances across the WTA: Miami, Madrid, Abu Dhabi, Guadalajara 500, Wuhan, Nottingham, Ningbo, Guangzhou, Jiujiang, Canberra, Oeiras, Makarska, Warsaw and Guadalajara 125.[18]
2025: Major debut, WTA 1000 semifinal, top 50
Eala began 2025 by reaching the semifinals of the WTA 125 Canberra International.[34] Ranked No. 140, Eala was awarded a wildcard for the Miami Open, where she defeated Jeļena Ostapenko, Madison Keys, and Iga Świątek, before losing to Jessica Pegula in the semifinals.[35]Following these results, Eala became the first Filipino to reach a WTA 1000 event semifinal, the first Filipino woman to defeat a major champion at a tour-level event in the Open Era, and the first wildcard in history to defeat three major champions in straight sets at a single WTA event.[36] On March 31, 2025, she entered the WTA’s top 100 as the first Filipino to achieve the feat, ranking at No. 75.[37]
Eala reached the Italian Open doubles quarterfinals partnering with Coco Gauff, losing to Jasmine Paoliniand Sara Errani.[38] She made her French Open debut in 2025, losing to Emiliana Arango in the first round,[39]but made it to the second round in doubles with Renata Zarazúa.[40]Eala then advanced to the quarterfinals of the Ilkley Open.[41] At the Eastbourne Open, she lost to Maya Joint in her first WTA 250 tour final.[42] Eala’s debut at Wimbledon resulted in two first-round losses: in singles to Barbora Krejčíková, and in doubles with Eva Lys to Ingrid Martins and Quinn Gleason.[43][44]
During her US Open debut, she defeated Clara Tauson in the first round, becoming the first Filipino player to achieve a match victory in a major tournament in the Open Era,[45] but was defeated by Cristina Bucșa in the second round.[46]Seeded second, she won her first WTA 125 title by defeating Panna Udvardy at the Guadalajara 125 Open final, becoming the first Filipino to achieve this milestone.[47][48] Eala then lost to Janice Tjen during the quarterfinals of the SP Open.[49] She competed at the Jingshan Open, where eventual champion Lulu Sundefeated her in the semifinals.[50] At the Suzhou Open, she reached the quarterfinals, where she lost to champion Viktorija Golubic.[51] She later teamed up with Nadiia Kichenokto reach the doubles semifinals at the WTA 250 Guangzhou Open, falling to eventual champions Katarzyna Piterand Janice Tjen.[52][53]
Alongside her breakthroughs, Eala also experienced a number of early-round exits during the 2025 season. In singles, she fell in the opening rounds of several tournaments, including the Mumbai Open, Oeiras Ladies Open, Madrid Open, Italian Open, Birmingham Open, Nottingham Open, Canadian Open, Wuhan Open, Japan Women’s Open, Guangzhou Open, and the Hong Kong Open. Her doubles campaign similarly featured first-round losses at Mumbai, Oeiras, Birmingham, and Hong Kong.[18]
Eala finished 2025 ranked No. 50 in singles and 160 in doubles.[54]
2026
Eala opened her 2026 season at the Auckland Open, reaching the semifinals in both singles and doubles; she was defeated by Wang Xinyu in singles, while in doubles she partnered with Iva Jovic and lost to Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan.[55][56]She later reached the quarterfinals of the inaugural WTA 125 Philippine Women’s Open as a wildcard, falling to eventual champion Camila Osorio.[57] Her Australian Open debut ended in the first round of both singles and doubles, partnered with Ingrid Martins.[58][59]
Eala opened her Middle East campaign with a strong showing at the Abu Dhabi Open doubles, reaching the semifinals alongside Janice Tjen before falling to Tereza Mihalíková and Olivia Nicholls. In singles at the same event, she advanced to the quarterfinals before being stopped by Ekaterina Alexandrova.[60][61] She later reached the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships, where she was defeated by Coco Gauff.[62] Her run at the Qatar Open ended in the first round.[63]
At the Indian Wells Open, Eala advanced to the fourth round, before falling to Linda Nosková. In doubles, she and Iva Jovic were eliminated in the opening round.[64][65] She followed this with another fourth-round appearance at the Miami Open, where she was defeated by Karolína Muchová.[66]
Eala’s clay performance peaked at the Italian Open, where she reached the third round, before losing to Elena Rybakina, while in doubles she partnered with Hailey Baptiste but was eliminated in the opening round.[67][68] She also reached the second round in both singles and doubles at the Madrid Open, partnering with Zeynep Sönmez in doubles,[69][70]while her other clay appearances ended in early-round defeats, including the second round of the Linz Open and first-round exits at the Stuttgart Open, Strasbourg International, and the French Open.[71][18]
Shifting to grass courts, Eala won her second WTA 125 singles title at the Birmingham Open, defeating Nikola Bartůňková in the final. In the doublesevent, she partnered with Bartůňková but was eliminated in the opening round.[72][73] She reached the second round of the Queen’s Club Championships in London before losing to Jovic.[74] At the Berlin Open, Eala entered as a wild card and defeated Rybakina, and Elina Svitolina to advance to the semifinals, where she lost to eventual champion Nosková.[75] At the Bad Homburg Open, she was defeated in the first round of singles but partnered with Venus Williams in doubles to reach the quarterfinals.[76][77] At Wimbledon, she defeated defending champion Świątek in the third round,[78] before losing in the fourth round to Paolini.[79] She became the first Filipino player to reach the fourth round of a major singles tournament in the Open Era, and her Wimbledon singles run helped her achieve a career-high world ranking of No. 28 on July 13, 2026.[80] In doubles, she partnered with Bartůňková and exited in the first round.[81]
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Did you get all that? I got exhausted just reading about all the matches and tournaments she’s already played — just in the last year! That’s pretty typical of how these elite athletes rise in the rankings.
For Eala, this is just the start of what looks like a very promising career.
The giddy and widespread adulation she has gained from Filipinos everywhere, who spend their hard-earned money and their precious time off to purchase tickets and be physically present at her matches can be easily explained: Alex Eala gives them a spark of inspiration and a source of national pride.
Here’s the scene back home, where there is little that gives Filipinos much cheer: from the continuing rampant and blatant corruption that keeps getting exposed with no one held accountable, to endless, divisive political theater performed by the same bunch of traditional politicians, all this happens while nothing much is done to improve the hard lives of a huge swathe of citizens struggling to keep body and soul together.
And so, the matches with Eala are marked by hordes of enthusiastic audience members who have to be reminded to not be “too excited” with their vocal outbursts of support, as witnessed at the 1st round of the US Open last year. Eala (ranked 75) pulled an upset of 14-seed Danish player Clara Tauson. The latter appeared to be rattled by the crowd’s exuberance. Watch the video below to see how things were at that match.
And here’s what happened with the special, limited-edition Nike T-shirt bearing the Philippine National Flower, the sampaguita, in a design created by a Filipino artist:
Oh, and —
Looks like Eala Mania isn’t going away.
And you know what else?
I’m back to watching tennis again — especially if Alex Eala is playing (natch). Am continually impressed at how she is able to return those intimidatingly fast and strong serves from her opponents. Here’s what she had to say about that (Note: the post-match interview starts at ~4:59)
For those interested, there’s the US Open at Flushing Meadows coming up in the summer (late August through mid-September), after the Washington DC Open starting in late July.)