An Old & Humble Soul: Meet Young Breakout Tennis Star Alex Eala.

Note: Post may be truncated in some email servers. Please click through to read the whole article online.

TOP VIDEO:

Alex Eala joins [former US tennis pro] Andy Roddick and Jon Wertheim to talk about her tennis journey so far. Eala entered the Miami Open as a wildcard ranked #140 and shocked the tennis world by defeating three Grand Slam champions, including Iga Swiatek. Eala also shares why Filipinos have a one-of-a-kind sense of community, compares the energy to Manny Pacquiao fight nights, and gets honest about balancing fame with the daily grind of competing at the highest level. Alex reveals which past legends she'd love to have faced (Serena? Sharapova?), the one player she's desperate to match up against on tour right now, and the specific parts of her game she's locked in on improving.

She’s just 21, and has taken the tennis world by storm just in the last year through today. In 2025, she was ranked in the top 200. Today, she is seeded #28 as of July 13, 2026.

That’s a first for any Filipino tennister to get to Wimbledon at all — and furthermore, to topple top seeds like she has all year.

Meet Alexandra “Alex” Maniego Eala:

Alexandra Maniego Eala[a] (born May 23, 2005) is a Filipino professional tennis player. On July 13, 2026, she achieved a career-high singles ranking of world No. 28 by the WTA, making her the highest-ranked Filipino in WTA Tour history.[1]She is the first Filipina to break into the top 30 in the singles rankings, have wins over top-10 players, reach the fourth round of a major, and reach a WTA final in the Open Era.

Another first: the debut of the Philippine Women’s Open in January 2026 with Eala playing against Russian Alina Charaeva (but Colombian Camila Osorio ultimately won the tournament). (Watch the full game here, highlights here. Lighting not optimal, as the ball “disappears from view” when it goes into the far court!)

Observers all note her solid focus on the business at hand and coolness on the court throughout every match, showing any emotion only at the end, especially when she wins.

And it’s also evident to many that Eala’s tennis is defined by a healthy confidence as well as respect for other players. There’s also a palpable joy — a love for the game, sans any display of rancor or angry frustration. Contrast her demeanor during play with, for instance, that of Polish formerly no. 1 seed Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon.

At pressers, she shows a natural ease and grace fielding questions, including a few dumb ones (especially from the celebrity- and gossip-driven Philippine media).

Not least of all, she has brought together the millions in the Philippine diaspora who follow her closely on social media. A lucky few travel long distances to fill the stands to bursting. This is a phenomenon not seen on this scale before. Their loud, excited cheers are a staple, and have been known to draw gentle warnings from umpires (as in the US Open with Clara Tauson).

She has also sparked a real interest in tennis in the Philippines, a country sorely lacking in any infrastructure for this sport that requires drive, dedication — and lots of money.

Not a small factor in Eala’s success thus far is the years of training and education received at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain. It is not a choice available to just anyone out there for its steep tuition fees.

An interesting note: Alex is blessed with a height of 5’ 9” — highly unusual for the typically petite Filipino woman. This gives her an equalizing advantage among Western players who are all much taller than the average Filipino.

What a lot of us who aren’t strong tennis fanatics or tennis players fail to realize is how arduous the road is to achieving a high athletic status as Alex has in just a few years.

While the phenomenon of “wild cards” in tennis exists, and can boost the chances of an unseeded player getting into the bigger tournaments, a player still needs to have the requisite skill, discipline, industry, fortitude and focus to prove their worthiness on the court, especially when going against much higher-ranked players. (Also, note what Alex has to say about playing against such opponents in the Roddick interview above.)

Alex Eala has shown she’s got what it takes to be a true winner through both victory and loss.

Check out her history in the junior circuit : Go to Wiki page and scroll to “Junior years”.

Here’s a rundown of her professional life to date (from Wikipedia ):

2020–2024: Five ITF Circuit championships

Eala training ahead of the 2024 US Open

2025: Major debut, WTA 1000 semifinal, top 50

2026

— END of EXCERPT —

Did you get all that? I got exhausted just reading about all the matches and tournaments she’s already played — just in the last year! That’s pretty typical of how these elite athletes rise in the rankings.

For Eala, this is just the start of what looks like a very promising career.

The giddy and widespread adulation she has gained from Filipinos everywhere, who spend their hard-earned money and their precious time off to purchase tickets and be physically present at her matches can be easily explained: Alex Eala gives them a spark of inspiration and a source of national pride.

Here’s the scene back home, where there is little that gives Filipinos much cheer: from the continuing rampant and blatant corruption that keeps getting exposed with no one held accountable, to endless, divisive political theater performed by the same bunch of traditional politicians, all this happens while nothing much is done to improve the hard lives of a huge swathe of citizens struggling to keep body and soul together.

And so, the matches with Eala are marked by hordes of enthusiastic audience members who have to be reminded to not be “too excited” with their vocal outbursts of support, as witnessed at the 1st round of the US Open last year. Eala (ranked 75) pulled an upset of 14-seed Danish player Clara Tauson. The latter appeared to be rattled by the crowd’s exuberance. Watch the video below to see how things were at that match.

And here’s what happened with the special, limited-edition Nike T-shirt bearing the Philippine National Flower, the sampaguita, in a design created by a Filipino artist:

Oh, and —

Looks like Eala Mania isn’t going away.

And you know what else?

I’m back to watching tennis again — especially if Alex Eala is playing (natch). Am continually impressed at how she is able to return those intimidatingly fast and strong serves from her opponents. Here’s what she had to say about that (Note: the post-match interview starts at ~4:59)

For those interested, there’s the US Open at Flushing Meadows coming up in the summer (late August through mid-September), after the Washington DC Open starting in late July.)

Leave a comment