Candace Owens spoke to E. Michael Jones many months ago.

The interview was placed behind a paywall on her website many months ago, to the dismay of loads of Catholics and anyone interested in the ideas of the powerhouse Catholic intellectual (one who’s been on the ADL’s hit list for many, many years now).

The video has finally been unlocked, and is now available for everyone to view without need for a paid subscription to Candace’s website.

Let me say this right now: This is one of the most powerful and edifying discussions I’ve heard yet about loads of stuff, including important topics such as these (among others):

the dark roots of pornography, psychiatry, sexual “liberation” ;

the City of God vs. the City of Man (per St Augustine);

pornography & the French Revolution & the Marquis de Sade;

why Jews got into the business of pornography;

the roots of Freudian psychology, and how Sigmund Freud, Wilhelm Reich, Aleister Crowley, Weishaupt & the Bavarian Illuminati, and all these other infamous sexual perverts connected;

“The Jewish Revolutionary Spirit” book

Jews and Jesus Christ and Logos, the “neocons”

the America First conservatives (like Pat Buchanan) vs. the neocons;

Catholics and “antisemitism;” Catholics and the Hollywood Code;

the feminist movement and pornography

psyops, including the Jewish victimization (“holocaust”) narrative

the dilemma of Nathanael Hawthorne (his daughter converted to Catholicism and became a nun—but not an ordinary one, either!)

the collapse of all the lies manufactured in America now happening as we speak;

what the Reformation (at least in England) was really about;

the Puritans & what the hidden grammar of America is;

what the hidden grammar of Protestantism is (shocking to hear this at first — but listen to EMJ further and see if he is persuasive or not);

what the choices are now for an America on the brink of a total breakdown.

CLICK ON SCREENCAP OR LINK TO VIEW/LISTEN:

https://candaceowens.com/video/candace-owens-x-e-michael-jones/

EMJ also posted this on Twitter:

https://x.com/EMichaelJones1/status/1945144328382242990

This is the article cited by EMJ in the tweet above: Read & weep.

EMJ’s latest book (I’ve yet to get it myself):

https://www.fidelitypress.org/book-products/walking-with-a-bible-and-a-gun

And then, there’s this guy:

Gotta luv Charles Botensten!

While his energy is infectious and amusing, and he speaks a lot of truths plainly and simply, he can also be very funny in moments.

Why America as a Protestantic nation can not last much longer as such;

There are ideas he speaks to here about America’s hyperindividualism and “only me” devoid of any authorities to answer to echo the same things Candace Owens has said in the interview with EMJ above.

Why Catholicism Is Reclaiming America

Jul 9, 2025

Catholicism is growing fast in America. In this video, we expose why thousands are converting to the Catholic Church, rejecting Protestantism, and submitting to Rome. Discover the quiet return of reverent worship, the ancient roots of the Catholic faith, and why tradition is resonating more than ever. Modern conversions, Eucharist truth, and the collapse of hollow churches — this is the Catholic revival nobody saw coming.

Meanwhile, across the pond…

A few days ago, THIS happened — only 500 years after the last Catholic Mass was celebrated here, in a church actually built by Catholics (and one of many things stolen by the Anglicans from them during the English Reformation)!

Jul 11, 2025

For the first time in centuries, over 50 Catholic priests processed into Canterbury Cathedral — the heart of Anglicanism — to celebrate Mass honoring St. Thomas Becket, martyred here in 1170. This historic pilgrimage drew hundreds, blending faith, history, and culture in a powerful tribute to England’s Catholic roots. Watch as pilgrims, clergy, and converts reflect on Becket’s legacy and the Church’s enduring presence in Canterbury. EWTN's Colm Flynn reports from Canterbury in the UK.

Perhaps, this is yet one more sign that the British will all come home to Rome soon!

