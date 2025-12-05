Note: What sounds like “Pasta” to our ears is actually “Pastor.”

Pastor Ssempa tells truths about homosexuality that the West have been suppressing in the widespread promotion and normalization of “Gay Pride” in the last several decades.

This is the kind of open debate that should’ve taken place in public way back in the 1980s and 1990s. However, the “HIV”/”AIDS” scaremongering psyop was released at the time in order to both victimize homosexuals and at the same time, promote the homosexual agenda.

GIVE IT A LISTEN. (The pastor goes into the vernacular for long stretches, but the major points made are in English.)

It can get funny at times — only because we in the West are past the confrontational style of daytime TV “talk shows” that might have featured the bold directness of the pastor. The pastor has no time for gutless mealy-mouthedness (which has been imposed in our world when it comes to this particular topic) about the lgbtq lifestyle when he clearly sees a person’s life and future are in real danger.

The confused female guest needs spiritual help more than anything else, but until her soul is open to the grace of God and the truth, not much will change. She is what Bolsheviks would call a “useful idiot” who is, I do believe, being paid by globalist entities to propagandize the Ugandans into accepting the family-destructive and depopulating lgbtq agenda.

The embattled host is (wittingly or unwittingly) helping to promote the deviant program by validating the female guest’s preference by referring to her as “he” and “him,” “Mister” and “a gentleman”.

The pastor is also right about the subtle replacement of language in order to create euphemistic terms for this dark agenda. It is true that the worldwide gay campaign cleaned up the narrative in order to make it more palatable and acceptable to the rest of society. For instance, the word “sodomy” was been jettisoned in favor of “gay”.

(By the way, this tactic was used by the pro-gay movement in the 1990s, and is also mentioned in the interview below. For a broader view, read about the “mainstreaming” of the sexual revolution, including the gay agenda, in this book: The Global Sexual Revolution: Destruction of Freedom in the Name of Freedom (2015): by German sociologist Gabriele Kuby.)

It takes courage on the part of the pastor to speak these bold truths publicly and directly to someone who is out there pushing the homosexual script in a still-conservative region of the world. It is likely true that he has received death threats from the usual sources, too.

That almost madcap TV show serves as a kind of introduction to this very recent and unusual interview of Milo Yiannopoulos, once an amusing flamboyant figure in the gay conservative population of one, who has been honest enough to confront himself and his past after a reversion to his childhood faith of Catholicism, and acknowledgement of his sins and faults and self-destructive behaviors. He enlightens often-dumbstruck host Tucker Carlson on the unsavory facts about life in the homosexual fast lane.

Having thought deep and hard about many things, the perceptive Milo drops many conceptual bombs about the culture, too.

For one, the explanation he gives for the current degeneracy infecting the fashion industry (as opposed to the elegance that once graced the catwalk until the 1960s) is entirely plausible.

(Note: It can be a bit of a task to watch Milo here, as he seems hyperactive, like one on speed or something. There are the exaggerated contortions of face and limbs, and the perhaps-still-habitual rapid-fire quips that burst into the conversation like so many small fireworks set off here and there.)

