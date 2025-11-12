"An Inconvenient and Problematic Holiday" [MATTHEW HOH]
Was always conflicted and uncomfortable about it.
Now, I know why.
We’ve always been manipulated by the powers-that-shouldn’t-be about anything to do with that awful entity that is, with rare exception, waged for wrong and immoral reasons.
So, what about the holiday, Veterans’ Day (November 11)?
Listen to / read Matthew Hoh’s take on it. (Matthew served with the Marine Corps for 10 years.)
Armistice Day and the Empire
And:
If you haven’t read it yet, now is a good time to do so:
Smedley Butler was, and still is, right: WAR IS A RACKET.
You can learn about Butler here, too: