What do the Palestinians even have to do with the Jews and the “Jewish Question”?

Where is their fault in all this?

The message from all this should always have been clear to Palestinians. For the West, the so-called conflict was never about Palestine or its people, but always about Europe's unresolved relationship with its Jewish communities. Historically, this expressed itself predominantly as antisemitism, sometimes as philosemitism, or nowadays as both. The "Jewish question", as it was known, was hotly debated and agonised over in Europe throughout the 19th and 20th centuries.

So, why are the Palestinians today virtually the main sacrificial lambs for those claims of persecution well-promoted by a small ethno-racial-religous group that has been expelled from so many places in history?

Furthermore, why has this issue become the summit of victimhood narratives in the 20th and the start of the 21st centuries?

The control and manipulation of media, entertainment, education, banking, etc. by this small group has been so complete that this has been the driving force for special treatment rendered to them today.

Meanwhile, another entity forks over millions more to the Jews (& a few allies) at Columbia U in a forced and prompt (and generous) gesture of apology.

Here’s a university paying its “dues” for the devastating “hurt feelings” caused in some university employees.

Thanks also to the Trump administration’s pressure, Columbia U has been brought to heel, and this especially coddled group was swiftly awarded huge “reparations” for “feeling afraid” during pro-Palestinian protests on campus. (This is what happened.)

That outcome is not too surprising when you see what the EEOC acting chair posted:

A few people posted comments on this EEOC development:

Another unasked question:

What is the cause of (so-called) “antisemitism”?

The answer?

Jewish behavior.

Meanwhile, that same group and their few allies also support their fellow ethno-racial-non-religious-religious group that continues to carry out a hideously evil program of murder, starvation, maiming and displacement against innocents in Palestine.

The two brothers below are mere babies!

The backlash is growing to all these events and incidents. And is becoming worldwide.

I also think that the hideous ethno-areligious state of Israel cannot last too much longer today. I’m no scholar or prophet, but I am not alone in thinking this.

PRAY FOR THE CONVERSION OF THE JEWS. 🙏🏼

