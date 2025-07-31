An Observer’s Substack

Panjandrum
11h

What irks one, immensely, is that in the midst of a widespread awareness of an actual fucking genocide driven by their support for a violent barbarity and their support for a starvation arising from a cruel blockade, easily understandable by exactly everyone watching world wide, they have managed to again, fraudulently center themselves, jaw dropping as all this is, as exclusive victims* in this boondoggle, this "deal" which itself is a masterpiece in grift and hucksterism and mafia-style protection money. That article you linked, by Maya Sulkin is painful reading. Anti-semitism this, anti-semitism that. The tone of the article is threatening --- "I think we’ve put them on notice.” “They will know that they should get their house in order,..""“We’ll be watching you.”. If all this does not push everyday americans, with the knowledge that their taxpayer money is being channeled into this -one way or another - into enhanced awareness then I am not sure what will.

*From the article : "Columbia students who are Jewish but don’t work for the university are ineligible for the payouts."

